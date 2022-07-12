VisibilityOne The Diagnostic Platform Global IT MSPs Rely On To Meet Tougher SLAs
VisibilityOne's Zoom Room Plugin is available for the Mac OS platform. Enabling feature-rich diagnostic, remediation, and management of collaboration systems.
VisibilityOne delivers a single view of multiple hardware vendors and cloud services. Not toggling between multiple dashboards and complex tools is truly a game-changer.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisibilityOne is the industry’s most advanced real-time diagnostic and live monitoring solution that provides AI-driven fault resolution for conferencing technologies like MS Teams, Zoom, Crestron, Poly, and Cisco along with remote hybrid users. Our offering gives our partners and customers an incredible level of new technical insights in a simple intuitive dashboard. With this achievement, we now enable IT departments and MSPs with the tools and knowledge they need to bring order to the chaotic hybrid collaboration ecosystem.
— Global IT Executive US Foods
Our capabilities have expanded with the introduction of the VisibilityOne Zoom Room Plugin for the Mac OS platform. This enables feature-rich live diagnostics and management that go far beyond standard Zoom APIs. With the new release, VisibilityOne delivers high availability features to reduce downtime, improve SLA performance, and self-heal common collaboration faults. A simple installation of the VisibilityOne Zoom Room Plugin will expand IT's capabilities to proactively assess, and action faults, live!
There is no other UC/AV/VC diagnostic monitoring and management software like VisibilityOne, we provide a very focused solution that is unique in:
1. Algorithmic examination of device faults in real-time and automated system responses for rapid healing and correcting errors.
2. Support the combined hybrid workforce of facility-based conference rooms as well as home-based workers – seamlessly.
3. Support all major/ relevant conferencing suppliers rooms including ZOOM, Microsoft, Cisco, and Poly. – all in a cross-vendor application scenario, including those hosted on NUC, PC, and Mac OS.
4. Significant reduction in IT workload with a measurable improvement of SLA performance.
5. Improvement in the End-User experience by reducing downtime.
6. All relevant systems in the room and in the path of the network communications are monitored, alarmed, and part of the device's self-healing approach. Essentially a comprehensive IoT and UC monitoring platform.
With the added support for Mac OS, MSPs and enterprises can efficiently manage Huddle rooms across multiple sites and devices. VisibilityOne's seamless integration with Zoom delivers details of the room, including MAC Mini health performance.
VisibilityOne is the only App that IT professionals trust to diagnose and manage their UC & Video Conferencing platforms to deliver advanced actionable insights such as:
Self-healing (connected devices)
Self-healing (auto recover zoom app)
Room presets restoration
Cam/Mic/Speaker backup failover
Cam/Mic/Speaker selection
Volume control
Mac Mini remote reboot
Zoom Room remote relaunch
Mac Mini details
Learn more about VisibilityOne Zoom Room diagnostics, monitoring, and management by visiting https://www.visibility.one/zoom-monitoring
About VisibilityOne:
Today, the VisibilityOne platform supports a wide range of top diagnostic and monitoring capabilities for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Poly, Cisco, IoT, USB, Bluetooth, and others, including, of course, hybrid worker PC environments.
VisibilityOne is a patented video conferencing diagnostic and monitoring solution that provides real-time performance, self-healing, and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services so that IT teams can see actionable insights into devices, applications, and operating environments. VisibilityOne is the only monitoring application to provide these same insights to remote users of Zoom and Teams. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UCC, pinpoint issues, and make decisions quickly all in a single, data-rich view.
For more information about VisibilityOne, visit http://www.visibility.one.
Von Bedikian
VisibilityOne Corp
+1 818-406-9133
email us here