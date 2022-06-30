Attorney General Bonta: California Will Restrict State-Funded Travel to Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, and Utah

New additions to travel restrictions list come amid ongoing wave of discriminatory anti-trans legislation sweeping across the country

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced that California will restrict state-funded travel to Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, and Utah as a result of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation recently enacted in each state. These new additions to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list come amid an ongoing wave of discriminatory anti-transgender legislation sweeping across the country, including attacks on the ability of transgender youth to play sports and access critical healthcare. The restrictions announced today are prescribed by law in California pursuant to Assembly Bill 1887 (AB 1887), which was enacted in 2016.

“Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community. During this pride month and all year round, we’re committed to standing up against discrimination in all its forms. California is restricting state-funded travel to Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, and Utah. As mandated under AB 1887, we’re putting our money where our values are.”

In enacting AB 1887, the California Legislature made it clear that it is the policy of the State of California to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans. To that end, the law restricts state agencies, departments, boards, or commissions from authorizing state-funded travel to a state that — after June 26, 2015 — has enacted a law authorizing, or repealing existing protections against, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. Each applicable California agency is responsible for consulting the AB 1887 list maintained by the California Department of Justice to comply with the travel and funding restrictions imposed by the law.

Information regarding the reasons and timeline for each new state’s inclusion on the AB 1887 list is as follows:

Arizona

Arizona is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of Arizona's passage of Senate Bill 1138 and Senate Bill 1165. Both bills were signed into law by Arizona's Governor on March 30. Senate Bill 1138 prohibits healthcare professionals from providing, and insurance companies from covering, gender-affirming care to minors. Senate Bill 1165 repeals existing protections and prevents transgender women and girls from participating in intramural and interscholastic school sports consistent with their gender identity. Given the effective dates for the new laws, Arizona, pursuant to AB 1887, will be added to California’s travel restrictions list on September 28, 2022.

Indiana

Indiana is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of Indiana's passage of House Bill 1041, which was passed after the Indiana Legislature, on May 24, overrode the Indiana Governor’s veto. House Bill 1041 repeals existing protections and prevents transgender women and girls from participating in interscholastic school sports consistent with their gender identity. Given the effective date for the new law, Indiana, pursuant to AB 1887, will be added to California’s travel restrictions list on July 1, 2022.

Louisiana

Louisiana is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of Louisiana's passage of Senate Bill 44, which was passed without the Louisiana Governor’s signature on June 6. Senate Bill 44 repeals existing protections and prevents transgender women and girls from participating in intercollegiate and interscholastic school sports consistent with their gender identity. Given the effective date for the new law, Louisiana, pursuant to AB 1887, will be added to California’s travel restrictions list on August 1, 2022.

Utah

Utah is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of Utah's passage of House Bill 11, which was passed after the Utah Legislature, on March 22, overrode the Utah Governor’s veto. House Bill 11 repeals existing protections and prevents transgender women and girls from participating in interscholastic school sports consistent with their gender identity. Given the effective date for the new law, Utah, pursuant to AB 1887, will be added to California’s travel restrictions list on July 1, 2022.

For additional information on AB 1887, including the list of states subject to its provisions, visit: https://oag.ca.gov/ab1887.