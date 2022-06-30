Submit Release
06/30/2022 - URGENT NOTICE - Notice to Proceed Memo


TO:

All State Owned & Occupied Buildings

FROM:

Michael Pittman

Deputy Director

Bureau of Property Management

DATE:

Thursday, June 30, 2022

RE:

Lowering of Flags













The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from

Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of:


Hershel W. "Woody" Williams


Please immediately lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel until:


Sunset: Sunday, July 3, 2022





