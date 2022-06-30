Real Estate Investor SEO Service Provider, Moss Technologies, Reports A 126% Growth In Profit Over The Last 12 Months
Moss Technologies’ unprecedented growth has happened since it started exclusively working with real estate investors
We love working with real estate investors because they understand why SEO is so important. If someone is actively searching for solutions to their real estate problem, they know they need to show up.”COTTLEVILLE, MO, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate investor digital marketing company Moss Technologies recently revealed that it experienced unprecedented growth in profit over the last twelve months. They attributed the 126 percent growth to the exclusive SEO and digital marketing services they provide to real estate investors.
— Jason Moss
Jason Moss, Moss Technologies’ CEO, shared that his company is among the few that exclusively offer SEO and digital marketing services to real estate investors, which is one of the reasons why their campaigns have a higher success rate.
“While SEO & reputation management exists in all industries, committing exclusively to REI’s allows us to provide our clients with highly focused and proven systems/processes which convert to the best ROI,“ said Moss.
Moss further shared that he and his team at Moss Technologies made it their mission to help real estate investors at every stage of their careers.
“Since we have decades of experience in the real estate industry, it is easier for us to guide local REIs on how to use SEO to attract potential sellers or clients in just a few clicks of their mouse,” Moss explained.
Moss Technologies REI Marketing Solutions has made getting organic leads from motivated sellers easier for hundreds of local real estate investors struggling to gain momentum and success in the industry.
Danielle Moss, Moss Technologies’ COO, revealed how committed they are to helping real estate investors get the best result: “Our clients truly get the advantage with Moss Technologies REI Marketing Solutions. We are extremely loyal and exclusive to our clients, only supporting one REI per market.”
With one REI per market, Moss Technologies avoids providing service with competing REIs in the same space.
“This means if you are a local REI from Manhattan, New York, you will only be our customer from that location. This assures that we don’t work with your competitors,” Danielle Moss explained.
Moss Technologies solely provides digital marketing and SEO services to real estate investors - no other industries are served.
They help REIs build credibility, gain visibility, and buy more properties & its team has over 20 years of combined experience in marketing, sales, and SEO.
One of Moss Technologies’ most highly rated services is its Full-Service SEO, where optimizations are focused on 3 main areas - brand name keywords, on-page SEO, and off-page SEO for local city keyword rankings.
