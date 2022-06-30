Pivo Announces $5K Challenge for Anyone Who Wants to Submit Their Coolest Video Footage
Thousands of Dollars in Cash and Giveaways to Best Submissions Through End of July
For submissions to be considered, all participants simply need to capture their best footage using a Pivo Pod. It's simple, fun, and potentially profitable.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators, has announced The Pivo $5k Challenge which rewards up to $5,000 in cash and prizes to consumers who share their best videos and images. The company will be accepting submissions to the $5k Challenge from July 1st – July 31st, 2022.
— Ken Kim, CEO
For submissions to be considered, all participants simply need to capture their best footage using a Pivo Pod, upload their footage to Pivo, then wait for contest winner announcements in August. It’s simple, fun, and potentially profitable.
Contest Rules & Submission Details:
-All submissions must be uploaded to: https://pivo.ai/pages/5k-challenge
-Open participation: Anyone that owns a Pivo can join by creating a video using their Pivo then tagging #Pivo5KChallenge and @getpivo and submitting it
to the Pivo competition website
-Shortlist: Pivo selects all content that qualifies for the competition
-Selected creators will be shortlisted to a voting page and will be prompted to share the voting page link to get more votes to increase their chances of
winning
-All participants that are shortlisted will receive special gifts such as a Pivo Griptok and discount coupons
-Winners: Pivo selects the final winners based on popular vote as well as by special recognition by the Pivo team
-All winners get an equal share of the $5,000 prize pool
To learn more regarding contest rules and submissions visit: https://pivo.ai/pages/5k-challenge
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of the 2019 iF Design Award, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 138 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
