Baker-Polito administration to distribute grants to support, expand access to healthy foods and physical activity in 42 cities and towns 

BostonThe Baker-Polito Administration today announced $1.1 million in grants to expand the Mass in Motion Municipal Wellness and Leadership program. The program increases access to healthy, affordable food, and safe physical activity in 42 cities and towns. The goal is to reduce the risk factors for obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

Mass in Motion supports municipal governments, community-based organizations, and residents working together to address barriers to good health. Local grant recipients bring on partners to implement solutions that will ensure Massachusetts residents have access to healthy, affordable foods and opportunities for safe physical activity, making them less vulnerable to disease.

“During the pandemic, many residents across the Commonwealth were vulnerable to food insecurity,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “These grants are part of this Administration’s commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting local community efforts to increase access points for healthy foods right in their neighborhood that can help reduce obesity.”

“This is an exciting and important step in creating more equitable access to the things that keep all of us healthy,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. With this funding, more cities and towns will be able to expand their services by working together and that’s good news for public health.”

Activities funded by these new Department of Public Health grants will begin in July 2022.

To learn more about Mass in Motion, including a list of agencies and their community funding, visit www.mass.gov/massinmotion.

