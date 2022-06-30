Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On U.S. Supreme Court Ruling Against EPA Overreach In West Virginia V. EPA

June 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the Supreme Court ruled against EPA overreach in West Virginia v. EPA:

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the EPA’s power grab and rein in this lawless Biden Administration. Texas joined other States in this case to stop D.C. bureaucrats from imposing costly regulations without any authority from the people’s elected representatives in Congress. Today’s landmark victory against an out-of-control administration is also a big win for Americans who worry about skyrocketing energy costs due to expensive federal regulations that threaten our energy industry. President Biden cannot keep attacking the energy industry and the hardworking men and women who power our nation.”

