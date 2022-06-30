Domestic Food Preparation Appliances Market Striking at 6.1% CAGR during 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
Domestic Food Preparation Appliances Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities And Higher Mortality Rates By 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The domestic food preparation appliances market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, up from US$ 601,532 Mn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 963,451 Mn by 2026.
Domestic appliances are the electrical or mechanical machines used in day to day life to perform household functions such as washing laundry, cleaning, cooking and others. The domestic appliances are segmented as kitchen appliances, personal care appliances, home comfort appliances and others. Domestic food preparation appliances is the sub-segment of kitchen appliances.
Domestic food preparation appliances include those electrical or mechanical machines which help in easy preparation of food, which one consumes in daily life. Rising urge of the consumer for easy and convenient lifestyle is supporting the growth of domestic food preparation appliances market across the globe.
On the basis of application domestic food preparation appliances market can be segmented as blenders, food processors, juice extractors, grinders and choppers, citrus pressers, mixers and other food preparation appliances. Among all these segments juice extractor is expected to account for the major share in terms of the revenue contribution to the overall market. Increasing consumer concerns for healthy lifestyle is supporting the growth of juice extractor segment worldwide during the forecast period. Moreover, grinders and blenders are also expected to show a substantial growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of distribution channel, the domestic food preparation appliances market segmentation includes supermarket/hypermarket, electronic retail outlets, franchise outlet (company’s brand retail outlets) and e-retailing. Among all these segments supermarket/hypermarket is expected to account for the major market share followed by sell out through internet. Growing retail industry across the globe is expected to support the sellout of domestic food preparation appliances through supermarket/hypermarket in the near future. Sell out through internet is also expected to account for major contributor in terms of revenue generation. This is due to the consumer preferences for convenience and availability of the products at lower price.
Domestic Food Preparation Appliances Market Drivers
Rising urge of the consumers for better and convenient lifestyle is driving the growth of domestic food preparation appliances market across the globe. Moreover continuous innovation and product launches coupled with consumer inclination for having modular kitchen products is attracting the consumer, which is fueling the demand of domestic food preparation appliances during the forecast period. In addition, influence of consumers from various television cookery shows is supporting the demand of domestic food preparation appliances worldwide.
Domestic Food Preparation Appliances Market: Key Players
Few international players operating in domestic food preparation appliances market include Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Groupe SEB, Sunbeam Mexicana S.A. de CV, Kenwood Ltd., Joyoung Co Ltd., De’Longhi UK Ltd., Joyoung Co Ltd, Whirlpool Corp. and Breville Group Ltd. among others.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
