USA Fibroid Centers Offers Free Fibroid Screenings During Fibroid Awareness Month

Complications from fibroids can include heavy bleeding and infertility.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers is offering free fibroid screenings to women during Fibroid Awareness Month in July at participating outpatient clinics in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Washington D.C., Virginia, or Texas.

Fibroid Awareness Month, celebrated in July, strives to increase public awareness of this typical benign tumor that affects women of reproductive age and frequently has debilitating symptoms. Seventy percent of white women will develop fibroids by age 50. The number jumps to 80 percent of African American women, who are three times as likely to be negatively affected by fibroids.

For some women, signs and symptoms of fibroids may seem nonexistent. However, it is important to know what symptoms may indicate fibroids, such as:

• Heavy, prolonged bleeding

• Pressure on the bladder causing urinary urgency

• Pelvic pain – either constant, dull aches or shooting pains

• Pain during intercourse if the fibroids are close to the cervix

• Constipation

• Abdominal bloating

• Not able to conceive, or miscarriage

• Anemia, causing fatigue

With over 40 locations nationwide recognized by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for providing the highest quality care, USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient clinics that offers uterine fibroid embolization (UFE).

The free screening is an appointment with a USA Fibroid Centers' interventional radiologist fibroid specialist to discuss symptoms and treatment recommendations. If needed, an ultrasound will be done to confirm the diagnosis of fibroids. Screenings can also be scheduled through a virtual doctor visit or telemedicine appointment.

“Many women discover fibroids after receiving a diagnosis and are unaware of available treatments, such as UFE, a non-surgical procedure that has several advantages, including the preservation of fertility,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers.

In addition to offering free screenings, USA Fibroid Centers is offering a calendar of educational, social media and awareness activities in July to increase awareness about fibroid disease and treatment options. Uterine fibroids are the leading cause of hysterectomies in the United States. More than 200,000 women undergo hysterectomies because of fibroids which is often the only treatment option offered.

“Our team of interventional radiologists provides an exceptionally top level of expertise because we specialize in this minimally invasive and highly successful method,” said CEO and Founder Yan Katsnelson, M.D.

To qualify for a free fibroid screening during Fibroid Awareness Month, July 1 to 31, women are encouraged to call 855-615-2555 and use the words, “free screening” when they schedule their appointment.

More information and location information can be found on www.usafibroidcenters.com.

