Indie Films World—New OTT Platform for Independent Filmmakers–Kicks Off a Star-Studded Launch at Club Nebula in NYC
IFW is dedicated to providing content that is unique, dynamic and difficult to find.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Red Carpet and Launch Party at Club Nebula was filled with celebrities, models, actors, filmmakers, and directors ready to celebrate Indie Films World (IFW) a one-stop Over the Top (OTT) Platform for the new world of entertainment in streaming movies, web series, live TV, TV shows, podcasts, and much more. In collaboration with Unstoppable Domains, global press covering the event included, but was not limited to, the following: CBS, TV Asia, Jus Punjabi, Chance TV, and The Indian Eye, among others.
"IFW is dedicated to providing content that is unique, dynamic and difficult to find" -- Mukesh Modi, Founder of IFW
WHAT'S THE DEAL?
Best of all, members can watch on-demand or select an affordable plan.
Monthly Plan: $3.99 per month
Yearly Plan: $24.99 per year
TVOD: Customer can pay-per-view without subscribing to any plan
Free: Customer can view few free contents without subscribing to any plan
TUNE IN!
Genres: Action, Horror/Thriller, Comedy, Drama, Short, Documentary, Web Series
Premium Films:
The Elevator: Award-Winning Film Starring Oscar Nominee Eric Roberts and Recipient of Three Awards for Best Film, Best Actor (Eric Roberts) and Best Director. “The Elevator” takes audiences on an emotional journey when a seemingly exciting birthday weekend quickly evolves into one family’s biggest fear when their dad goes missing after stopping by the office that morning (based on TRUE events).
A Murder of Innocence: Based on a true story, a community is rocked by a double-homicide and the police struggle to find the killer. The resident pastor helps his town overcome the aftershocks while his wife comes to grips with fear through her faith.
Blood & Oil: A small Nigerian village without drinkable water, sustainable farming or fishing has oil. Based on true events, the violent havoc that ensued between the militants and government due to greed has a ripple effect on the global oil industry.
ATTENTION FILMMAKERS
Filmmakers can contact the Contents Acquisition Team: connect@indiefilmsworld.com
For general questions, email: info@indiefilmsworld.com
FAQs
How long does it take until a film is available? 2-3 weeks
What services are provided in format conversion? MP4, 2K, 4K
What is the benefit to place here? Greater visibility and many more benefits—in 2 weeks, filmmakers can start making money on TVOD.
What are the costs and any profit-sharing to place? There is NO COST to place the movie. Best of all, filmmakers receive 55% profit.
MODI ON A MISSION
Award-Winning Indian-American Filmmaker and Director Mukesh Modi’s release of “The Elevator,” starring Oscar-nominated Eric Roberts and Eugenia Kuzmina debuted in theatres on streaming platforms with a successful release, but more importantly, Modi realized a major gap in the process that oftentimes leaves filmmakers at a loss from distribution to return on investment. While studios have been backlogged with a long list of films to be released, independent filmmakers are finding themselves at a deficit between securing distribution, financing, placement/release, and giving away a significant percentage of return to a streaming service—resulting in a fruitless waiting game, pain-staking process and upside-down investment.
As an industry innovator, Modi decided to BE the change by launching a widely successful streaming service—Indie Films World (IFW)—that not only creates a no-nonsense solution for independent filmmakers, but also a portal of the latest and top-rated variety of films for audiences who have grown tired of the same collection of films available on mainstream platforms.
