Isoflavones Market Overview 2022 | Scope & Size Estimation, Trends, Sales Revenue & Competitive Landscape till 2027

Isoflavones Market Growing cancer incidences is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Isoflavones Market Size – USD 17.03 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.9%, Market Trends –Growing consumer inclination for fortified food

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Isoflavones market is projected to be worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to growing cancer incidences. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Isoflavones play a crucial role in inhibiting the development and growth of cancer by gene modulation associated with apoptosis and cell cycle control.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Isoflavones market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Isoflavones industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In September 2019, Frutarom Health, a firm engaged in healthy nutrition ingredients, launched an innovative range of organic soy isoflavones called Organic SoyLife Complex.

Three highly efficient extraction and purification methods of isoflavones are solidâ€phase extraction, Soxhlet extraction, and acceleratedâ€solvent extraction.

The growing demand for isoflavones from the personal care and cosmetics industry for the treatment of wrinkles, skin tightening, sun damage protection, and skin hydration is significantly driving the market growth.

Key participants include:

BASF SE, Biomax, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutra Green Biotechnology, DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Nexira Inc., Herbo Nutra, and SK Bioland, among others.

Global Isoflavones Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Isoflavones market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Isoflavones market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Emergen Research has segmented the global Isoflavones market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soy

· Red Clover

· Others

· Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

· Liquid

· Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

· Nutraceuticals

· Cosmetics

· Food & Beverage

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Isoflavones business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

