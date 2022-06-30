Biotech Crops Enter The Seeds Market Trends, Helping Drive The Market To $73 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Seeds Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers seeds market size, seeds market forecasts, major seeds companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the seeds market, the high adoption of biotech crops is significantly contributing to the growth of the seeds market. Biotech crops are genetically modified crops that involve technology to produce a GM plant. The high adoption of biotech crops is promoting the production of a large number of seeds to meet the demand. For instance, according to the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), a US-based non-profit international organization that shares agricultural biotechnology, in 2019, 17 million farmers planted 190.4 million hectares of biotech crops and 56% of the global biotech hectares were planted by 24 developing countries. Therefore, the high adoption of biotech crops is driving the growth of the seeds market.



The global seeds market share is expected to grow from $55.1 billion in 2021 to $58.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The global seeds industry growth is expected to reach $73.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Technological advancements are gaining prominence among seeds market trends. Major companies operating in seeds are focused on adopting advanced technologies to reduce the cost and improve the quality. For instance, in October 2019, Kaveri Seeds, an India-based agriculture company, planned to adopt genetic male sterility (GMS) technology to produce hybrid cotton seeds. The GMS technology helps in identifying female lines at the seedling stage itself and reduces the cost of hybrid cotton seeds.

Major players in the seeds market are BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience AG, Syngenta AG, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Land O’Lakes Inc., Sakata Seed Corporation, Limagrain, Corteva Agriscience, UPL Limited, DLF Seeds A/S, Rallis India Limited, Enza Zaden, Takii & Co. Ltd, AgReliant Genetics, Advanta Limited, Dow Agrosciences LLC, and Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co. Ltd.

The global seeds market is segmented by type into genetically modified, conventional; by seed treatment into treated, non-treated; by crop type into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, others; by trait into herbicide-tolerant, insecticide-resistant, others.

North America was the largest region in the seeds market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global seeds market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global seeds market outlook analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

