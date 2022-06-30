Statistics Report: Global Bicycle Frames Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 32.01 Billion by 2028, at a 5.9% CAGR - Predicts Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Bicycle Frames Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow to around USD 32.01 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.9% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ADK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd., TOPKEY CORPORATION, Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd., Ideal Bike Corporation, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd., and Others.

New York, June 30, 2022

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Bicycle Frames Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 23.8 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach around USD 32.01 billion mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Bicycle Frames? How big is the Bicycle Frames Industry?

Market Overview:

The main structural component of a bicycle, the bicycle frame gives the vehicle strength and rigidity. There are many frames available on the market that are used to construct a variety of bicycle types, including folding bicycles, road bicycles, mountain bicycles, and children's bicycles. Depending on the kind of bike being built, bicycle frames come in a variety of sizes and shapes. The usage of bicycles for short-distance commuting to save time, government initiatives like infrastructure development, and rising health-related initiatives encouraging people to embrace riding as a form of transportation and enjoyment all have an impact on the bicycle frame market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 23.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 32.01 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players ADK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd., TOPKEY CORPORATION, Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd., Ideal Bike Corporation, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Material, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Bicycle Frames Market: Growth Factors

The growing popularity of bicycling as a form of recreation is likely to propel market expansion. Increased acceptance of sports and leisure activities, as well as a preference for bicycles as a convenient form of exercise to maintain a healthy lifestyle free of problems such as obesity, are expected to drive market growth further. Bicycle sales are directly related to product sales, therefore increased bicycle use is predicted to boost the market growth. Rising environmental concerns are driving individuals to purchase bicycles, which will increase demand. A sizable proportion of the population prefers bicycles to other means of transportation for commuting.

The increasing traffic congestion and scarcity of parking space, particularly in metropolitan areas, are driving people to explore bicycle commuting for short distances in order to save time. Moreover, some governments are rapidly laying out the infrastructure needed to enable bicycle commuting, encouraging people to choose bicycles, and pushing bicycle frame demand by the forecast period. Furthermore, numerous bike aficionados have attempted to build their own customized bicycles by acquiring and installing various components such as frames and so on. In addition, many end consumers are interested in bicycle frames built of sophisticated materials in order to obtain more stability and toughness when riding.

Restraints

The high costs involved with customizing and developing bicycle frames are projected to stymie the expansion of the bicycle frames market. The unfavorable impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing industries is expected to pose a challenge to the bicycle frames market during the forecast period.

Bicycle Frames Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Nearly every single industry in the world has suffered setbacks during the pandemic. This is because numerous precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governing bodies around the world have significantly disrupted each company's production and supply-chain operations. The market for bicycle frames is similar over the world. Additionally, as the majority of people's individual budgets have been negatively impacted by this epidemic, people are now more focused on cutting back on non-essential expenditure, which has therefore decreased consumer demand.

Throughout the forecast period, these variables are anticipated to have an impact on the global bicycle frames market's revenue growth. However, the global bicycle frames market is projected to return once regional regulatory authorities start to loosen these enforced restrictions.

Bicycle Frames Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of materials, carbon fiber has grown in popularity in recent years. This category is expected to develop the fastest during the projection period due to its ability to absorb stress while providing excellent handling. Furthermore, it is far lighter than steel, titanium, or aluminum, making it an ideal material for a superlight road bike.

In terms of Type, in the forecast period, the road bicycle sector represented the largest share of the market. Road bicycles accounted for the vast majority of the market share in the forecast period. It is expected to maintain its supremacy during the predicted period. This is due to the fact that the road bike is the most basic sort of bicycle, and does not require any advanced extras, such as those required by mountain bikes or other types of bikes. The growing trend of customizing road bicycles for specialized reasons is expected to contribute to category growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the Bicycle Frames Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global bicycle frames market include -

ADK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd.

TOPKEY CORPORATION

Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.

Ideal Bike Corporation

Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Bicycle Frames market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Bicycle Frames market size was valued at around US$ 23.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 32.01 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on materials, the Carbon fiber's popularity has increased. Due to its capacity to absorb stress and provide outstanding handling, this category is predicted to grow the fastest.

Based on Type, the road bicycle segment likely to dominate the overall market over the projected timeframe.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific dominates the bicycle frame industry because of the growing popularity of sports such as mountain and road bicycle racing.

Regional Dominance:

In the forecast period, Asia Pacific dominated the market, accounting for a major share of total revenue. This is due to the growing popularity of sports such as mountain and road bicycle racing in the region. During the forecast period, the area is likely to maintain its worldwide market dominance. In addition, due to the region's strong support for unique and customized frames, the market is estimated to grow. The anticipated increase in demand for bicycles for commuting, as well as the presence of a large bicycle fleet, is expected to fuel regional product demand in the future years.

The global bicycle frames market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Aluminum

Steel

Carbon Fiber

Titanium

Others

By Type

Mountain

Hybrid

Road

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



