Fish Oil Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

The global fish oil market size is to grow to USD 3603 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6% from the early figures of USD 2133 million in 2021. Europe has a large share of the market, which was worth USD 395 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 677 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fish oil comes from the tissue of oily fish, which has omega-3 fatty acids like eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Omega-3 fatty acids are used a lot in aquaculture, animal nutrition, pet food, supplements, functional foods, and medicine, among other things. Omega-3 fatty acid also makes the heart and nervous system work better, and it is an important part of how the nervous system works. People and doctors are learning more about how important omega-3 fatty acids are, which has led to a big rise in the number of people who eat fish oil.

Because of this, the companies are now adding more products with concentrated EPA and DHA to their line of nutraceuticals. The growing need for EPA and DHA in food has had a big effect on the fish oil market all over the world. Aquaculture has also become more sustainable and less harmful to the environment as technology has improved. It has also grown all over the world because of things like on-land recirculating aquaculture systems, aquaponic systems, offshore systems, and information technology. So, in terms of sales value, the biggest thing driving the fish oil market is the rise of technology in the aquaculture industry.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fish-oil-market/request-sample





Significant Growth in the Aquaculture Industry and the Increase in Health Awareness are Proving to be the Key Drivers for the Fish Oil Market

Since the number of several marine species has dropped a lot, governments in many countries have put limits on how much wild fish can be caught. This is done to keep sea creatures safe. This also led to the rise of aquaculture, which is a good solution that involves raising fish in environments that humans can control. Also, raising fish on farms is much safer and more stable than raising them in the wild. This means that there is a steady supply of fish, which is important for buyers like big stores, restaurants, and hotels. Fish oil is a key part of aquafeed because it makes a lot of food and has a lot of protein. So, the amount of fish oil people use goes up as the aquaculture industry grows.

Along with this, Omega-3 fatty acids like EPA and DHA are good for your health and should be taken as supplements. EPA is very good for the heart and blood vessels, and DHA is a key part of how the nervous system works. People and doctors are learning more about how important omega-3 fatty acids are. This has led to a big rise in the number of people who eat fish oil. Because of this, companies are now adding concentrated EPA and DHA to their line of nutraceutical products. The growing need for EPA and DHA in human food has had a big effect on the fish oil market around the world.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/fish-oil-market/global/





Rapid Aging Population Connectivity and Production of by-Product Creates a Wide Range of Opportunities in the Global Fish Oil Market

Omega-3 fatty acid, which is found in fish oil, is very important for older people because it lowers their risk of getting chronic diseases. Most importantly, older people want to take steps to avoid problems with their eyes, brain, and joints. As more people learn about how omega-3 is good for their health, more of them will buy it. Since a lot of people are expected to die in the next 65 years, the market for omega-3 fish oil will grow a lot. More than 25.9% of the people living in Japan are over 65 years old. Because of this, a lot of older Japanese people eat omega-3 fish oil to lower their risk of heart disease and stroke.

In recent years, the amount of fish oil made has dropped by a lot. This drop in production is making it hard for industries that use fish oil to meet demand. Due to this, the industries that use fish oil the most, like aquaculture, have started to invest in alternatives. If there are no whole fish, fish heads, guts, and backbones can also be used to make fish oil. These leftovers can be used to make fish meals and fish oil. Nearly 30% of fish oil and fish meal are made from fish waste and by-products right now. Because there are not enough whole fish, by-products will probably be used to make more fish oil, which will help the fish oil market grow even more.





Regional Analysis of the Global Fish Oil Market –

The global fish oil market is mostly divided into three regions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific has the largest market share and is the leader in the market with respect to revenue generation.

North America –

The U.S. and Canada produce and use the most fish oil in North America . The U.S. and Canada fish oil market is driven by government requirements and recommendations for Omega 3 fatty acid intake, such as EPA and DHA. This is used in pharmaceuticals, supplements, and functional foods. This is why its market value is USD 218 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 466 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9%.

Europe –

Europe is the largest producer and consumer of fish oil in the world. Because of this, Europe has a large share of the market, which was worth USD 395 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 677 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6%.

Asia-Pacific –

Asia-Pacific has the largest share of the global fish oil market. In 2021, the market was worth USD 1162 million, and it is expected to be worth USD 1817 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5%. Aquaculture drives the area because countries like China, Japan, and India feed their fish with fish oil.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fish-oil-market/request-sample





Key Highlights –

The global fish oil market to grow to USD 3603 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6% from the early figures of USD 2133 million in 2021.

from the early figures of USD 2133 million in 2021. The anchovy segmentation dominates the global fish oil market when segmented by species with the maximum market share that recorded a market value of USD 827 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 1188 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4% .

. The supplements and functional food owes the major share of the global fish oil market in the by application segmentation and has a market value of USD 872 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 1307 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5%.

owes the major share of the global fish oil market in the by application segmentation and has a market value of USD 872 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 1307 million by 2030 at a The Asia-Pacific region has a sheer dominance over the market with the maximum market share that accounts for a market value of USD 1162 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1817 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5%.





Competitive Analysis

The major key players in the global fish oil market are –

Omega Protein Corporation

FMC Corporation

Copeinca AS

Colpex International

Triplenine Group A/S

FF Skagen A/S

Pesquera Diamante S.A.





Global Fish Oil Market: Segmentation

By Species

Anchovy

Cod

Sardines

By Application

Supplements & Functional Food

Pharmaceuticals

Aquaculture

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Fish Oil Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Species Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Anchovy

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Cod

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Sardines

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Supplements & Functional Food

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Aquaculture

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Omega Protein Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 FMC Corporation

8.5 Copeinca AS

8.6 Colpex International

8.7 Triplenine Group A/S

8.8 FF Skagen A/S

8.9 Pesquera Diamante S.A

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fish-oil-market/toc





Market News -

In April 2022 , FMC Corporation announced the 'Greater than Green Global Sustainability Platform' and renewed the long-term environmental metrics.

, FMC Corporation announced the 'Greater than Green Global Sustainability Platform' and renewed the long-term environmental metrics. In January 2022 , the Triplenine group announced that it is going to produce mussel meals in the coming financial year to expand its business.

, the Triplenine group announced that it is going to produce mussel meals in the coming financial year to expand its business. In February 2022, FMC Corporation announced its partnership with NSPCA of South Africa to expand its business in the African region.

News Media

The Rising Prevalence of Heart-Related Diseases to Prompt the Need for Krill Oil

Gluten Feed Market was valued at USD 673.3 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Aquaculture Market : Information by Environment, Fish Type (Crabs, Crustaceans, Mackerel, Milkfish, Mollusks, Salmon, Sea Brass, Sea Bream, Trout), and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Fish Leather Market : Information by Application (Clothing, Shoes, Handbag), Fish Species (Shark, Salmon, Wolfish, Cod), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Seafood Market : Information by Fish Type (Crustaceans, Flatfish, Cephalopods, Groundfish), Sales Channel (Retail, Foodservice, Institutional), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Aquaponics Systems Market : Information by Type (Deep Water Culture Systems, Media-Filled Bed Systems), Cultivation (Fish, Fruits, and Vegetables), Application, and Region— Forecast Till 2027

Canned Tuna Market : Information By Type (Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bluefin Tuna), Sales Channel (Retail Outlets, Supermarket, Hypermarket, Online Market),—Forecast Till 2026





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com