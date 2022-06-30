Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,795 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Cel­e­brates SCO­TUS Vic­to­ry: Biden Envi­ron­men­tal Regs Not Unlimited

The U.S. Supreme Court just delivered Texas, several allied states, and millions of Americans and businesses a significant victory for energy independence, efficiency, and economy. In West Virginia, et al. v. Environmental Protection Agency, et al. (No. 20-1530), the Court held 6-to-3 that the Clean Air Act does not vest the EPA with industry-transforming, state-displacing power; the EPA cannot restructure full industries or upend traditional state and federal environmental regulatory roles. 

“With Biden in the White House, the radical left has re-captured the levers of environmental power and are forcing their green agenda on the nation. Today, we stopped him,” said Attorney General Paxton. “And in pushing back against the EPA’s power grab, we protected not only the Rule of Law and the constitutional balance between the federal government and the states and between the branches of government, but we protected Americans’ pocketbooks as well. This is a great day for American energy production.” 

“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” read Chief Justice Roberts’s majority opinion. “But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme in Section 111(d). A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body.” 

 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Cel­e­brates SCO­TUS Vic­to­ry: Biden Envi­ron­men­tal Regs Not Unlimited

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.