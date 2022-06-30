Female Startup Founders Eligible for Free High-End Pitch Deck

STORY Pitch Decks just launched its pro-bono program for women

/EIN News/ -- NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORY Pitch Decks has launched its UPLIFT Pro-bono program and is now open to eligible majority-female founding teams to receive a free, Silicon Valley-quality investor pitch deck for their startup.



In 2021, just 2% of US venture capital investment went to all-female startups, the lowest rate since 2013. STORY seeks to help change this with the introduction of UPLIFT, a pro-bono pitch deck program aimed at helping socially and environmentally-focused startups with female founders get a world-class pitch deck. In the coming weeks, STORY Pitch Decks will be awarding a selected startup with a complimentary pitch deck including content creation, research, strategy, writing and design.

Below is the eligibility criteria for startups to apply to the program:

Founding team is majority women

Mission is socially or environmentally-focused

Company is raising a Pre-seed, Seed, or Series-A round

The language the deck will be written in is in English

Company is financially under-resourced

Must have a healthy work culture and ways of working

If the above criteria is met, STORY invites startups to apply to the UPLIFT program.

Selection of this year’s recipient is at the sole discretion of STORY Pitch Decks; the pitch deck project will take place the weeks of August 22-29, 2022 and will be completed by September 1, 2022. Recipients will be contacted first via email to accept and will then be announced on the STORY Pitch Deck’s blog and social media accounts on August 15, 2022.

STORY Pitch Decks is founded and led by Keane Angle, a multi-award-winning, Fortune 500 creative advertising strategist turned pitch deck pro. STORY has built over 100 pitch decks and raised over $130 million for startups around the world at a rate that is 40x higher than the industry average. As a majority-women team itself, STORY wants to help do its part to raise awareness about the gender gap in funding to women-led teams. Alongside the UPLIFT program, starting today, STORY will be offering a 10% discount on all services to startups with at least one female founder and a 15% discount to startups with an all-female founding team.

“The gender gap in the startup world today is gargantuan. In 2021, 98.8% of all jobs in America were more gender diverse than how Venture Capital firms allocated their investments,” said Angle, STORY Pitch Decks CEO and Founder. “STORY hopes to make some noise, raise awareness about this issue, and do our part to try and tip the scales. In the coming years, we will be expanding the program in a continued effort to support women in tech and female entrepreneurship.”

Applications for the UPLIFT Pro-bono program are now open from June 30 until August 1, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST. For more information, please visit http://stry.pro/uplift.

To apply for consideration, please visit http://stry.pro/upliftapply.

About Keane Angle, Founder of STORY Pitch Decks:

Keane Angle is a multi-award-winning, Fortune 500 creative strategist turned pitch deck pro. Since founding STORY Pitch Decks in 2020, Keane and his team have helped raise over $130M for startups by creating Silicon Valley-level pitch decks that win the hearts and minds of investors. Driven by a passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed in a world filled with cluttered communication, Keane balances data and creativity to help his clients tell powerful stories that get results. With a highly-collaborative, two-week process that includes strategy, research, writing, and design, STORY has built over 100+ pitch decks for high-growth, early-stage startups from all over the world. STORY’s clients raise at a rate that is 40x greater than the industry average. Please visit https://www.storypitchdecks.com/about-keane to learn more about Keane Angle.

Contact: Evan Sneider Red Rooster PR esneider@redroosterpr.com