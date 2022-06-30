Questex’s International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference Brought Thousands of Beauty and Spa Professionals to the Las Vegas Convention Center and Grew the Co-Located Events by 30 Percent

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS) Las Vegas and International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Las Vegas drew thousands of beauty and spa professionals to the Las Vegas Convention Center for three days of education, exhibits and networking, June 25-27, to grow the co-located events by 30 percent over 2021.



“Our co-located Las Vegas shows provide an exhilarating platform for beauty and spa professionals to connect with the brands they love and showcase new products for them to consider,” said Elizabeth Fantetti, Event and Partnership Director, Questex Wellness Group. “There’s truly no replacement for face-to-face interactions and we provided a jam-packed agenda consisting of premiere education, product demonstrations, a lively and interactive show floor plus two sold-out evening events! We look forward to bringing the industry together again next year.”

Exhibitors showcased their newest products, latest techniques, and invaluable in‐booth demonstrations by top artists in the industry, through a combined mega floor which was over 130,000 square feet. Attendees had the opportunity to shop for products for their salons and spas at professionals‐only pricing and to network with industry leaders.

The IBS Las Vegas show floor buzzed with excitement and exhibitors including Amika, Turbo Power, CHI by Farouk, Brazilian Professionals, Gelish & Morgan, EBL Lashes, Lashbox LA, DNA Hairtools, BES Distributions, Donna Bella Hair and Hattori Hanzo Shears enjoyed packed booths and sales. The complete list of exhibitors can be found here.

On the IECSC Las Vegas show floor Éminence, Geneo by Lumenis, FarmHouse Fresh, LightStim, HydraFacial, DermaJem, Elleebana, Clinical Resolution Lab, Celluma Light Therapy, Classic Spa Collection, Derme, CryoConcepts, Vivant Skincare, Procell Therapies, Repêchage, Skin Moderne, Sorella Apothecary and Global Beauty Private Label Skincare drew attendees with their innovative products and demonstrations. The complete list of exhibitors can be found here.

“We’ve been coming to IBS for the past ten years and we love exhibiting here because we meet all the salon owners and we will continue to come because it’s a great event, with great energy on the show floor,” said Damiano Petrucelli, Turbo Power (Parlux).



“We come to IECSC because it’s the best way to meet new people, get our brand out there and educate people about our brand and products at one time,” said Amber Hershey, ProCell Therapies.

IBS and IECSC Las Vegas offered educational conference programs taught by top industry educators. The IBS classes included a range of subjects to help professionals boost skills, refine techniques and get back to being profitable. Additionally, Hands-on Workshops covered trendsetting techniques and direct instruction from elite artists for attendees looking for a more tactical experience.

One IECSC attendee said, “I love attending this event because I always get to network with new people, take a TON of classes and get show specials. There’s so much education – it’s ridiculous!”



In addition, the Questex Wellness group hosted an Advisory Board meeting, which included healthy, wide-ranging discussions about trends across the wellness industry. The team leverages these discussions for strategic development and to reach audience needs long-term.

