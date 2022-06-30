Wolf Administration Commends Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna for Receiving Presidential Award for Installation Excellence

New Cumberland-based operation is one of just five recipients of highly competitive award

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today recognized the Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna (DDCS) in New Cumberland, Cumberland County, for winning the 2022 Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence from the U.S. Department of Defense.

“The DDCS is very much deserving of this award, and we are proud of the outstanding work that they do,” said Sec. Weaver. “Not only are they one of the main drivers of the economy in the area, but the work they do to provide the military with critical supplies helps keep us safe.”

DDCS provides installation management and services for the U.S. Department of Defense’s largest Distribution Center, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Susquehanna. The organization is critical to national security and accounts for 40 percent of DLA’s distribution mission.

The Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations. The five recipients of this year’s presidential award were selected for their exemplary support of Department of Defense missions. One winner is selected from each of the four branches of the military: Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines – along with one winner from among the Defense Distribution Centers. Each winning installation receives a commemorative trophy, flag, and congratulatory letter from President Joe Biden.

Installations compete on how well they achieve the department’s objectives in several areas of installation management, including: mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.

DDCS was recognized for a complete transformation and modernization effort of their Eastern Distribution Center. This building processes over 25% of all DLA Distribution material. The five-year plan will integrate the latest supply chain technologies including automated guided vehicles, updated conveyance systems, and optimal storage areas enabling more product storage in the building as well as enhanced surge capability. These modernization efforts at DLA Distribution Susquehanna will move the installation 30 years ahead of where it stands today and allow it to remain competitive with any third-party logistics companies.

DDCS was also recognized for COVID-19 vaccine delivery by its on-site staff through the pandemic. To date, the Installation has enabled shipments of 1.23 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, over 1.1 million home test kits, 29.1 million face masks, and 7.9 million point of care testing components. These critical supplies to support the fight against COVID-19 have been shipped to Department of Defense destinations across all 50 states, 8 U.S. territories, and 37 countries.

“As Operation Warp Speed kicked off, we were called upon to provide the initial and continuous vaccine distribution to all Department of Defense beneficiaries worldwide,” said Col. Trenton J. Conner, Brigade Commander, DLA Distribution Susquehanna. “To date, we have shipped 1.23 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines of all different types to 35 countries without a single loss or temperature excursion and it has taken a team effort. We trained our workforce, we developed streamlined processes with our commercial partners for distribution transportation and it has gone off without a hitch, day in and day out. I’m very proud of the team and I think it’s just a good example of why our team won this award.”

DDCS is one of thirteen military installations supported through DCED’s Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission (PMCEC). The commission provides grant funding to Local Defense Groups (LDGs) to support and enhance the value of their local military installations. Since Governor Tom Wolf took office in 2015, more than $1.8 million in funding has been issued to Pennsylvania military institutions though LDGs.

