Kansas City Leaders Address the Drug Epidemic and Discuss Prevention Strategies

On World Drug Day, community leaders and officials gathered at the Church of Scientology Kansas City to coordinate action to counter the drug epidemic.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, 1,878 Missouri residents died from overdose—1,373 of them from opioids. According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, drug overdose is the number one leading cause of death among adults ages 18–44 in Missouri.

To raise awareness of this issue, community leaders, officials and those with firsthand knowledge of the dangers of drugs gathered at the Church of Scientology Kansas City to discuss prevention strategies and solutions to counter this epidemic.

The event was hosted by the Church of Scientology in partnership with Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

The program featured presentations by two drug prevention champions: Deputy Randall Vestal, a school resource officer with the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office and Michael DeLeon, CEO & Founder of the nonprofit Steered Straight Inc., and the #1 booked school presenter in the United States.

On behalf of Foundation for a Drug-Free World International, the Church presented Vestal and DeLeon with commendations for their stellar work to reach youth with the truth about drugs.

Those attending were moved by Deputy Vestal’s stories of kids approaching him after seminars in school and admitting that their parents were taking drugs. By speaking up, they made it possible for their families to receive help.

Vestal believes it takes concerted action by parents, educators and law enforcement to reach our children about the dangers of drugs.

DeLeon, whose story is featured in an episode of "Voices for Humanity" on the Scientology Network, shared his real-life experience with drug abuse. “The only way to end addiction is to prevent it from happening in the first place,” he said. “The only way that can happen is with kids. And the only way we can accomplish that is with effective, engaging and evidence-based education. Drug-Free World meets that need.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website. Visit their website at www.Scientology-KansasCity.org.

Kansas City Leaders Address the Drug Epidemic and Discuss Prevention Strategies

