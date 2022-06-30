The NCIDC Announces Amy Stein Drumheller, M.D. as New Collaboration Member
The NCIDC is the largest clinically integrated network of independent dermatologists in the state that offers access to high-value dermatologistsCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NCIDC announces yet another prestigious independent dermatologist has joined the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration.
Amy Stein Drumheller, M.D. treats diseases of the skin, hair, and nails at Regional Dermatology of Durham to residents in Durham, NC, and surrounding areas in the Triangle area of North Carolina.
The goal at Regional Dermatology of Durham is to provide excellence in the diagnosis and treatment of skin disorders. The physicians are certified by the American Board of Dermatology. They see patients of all ages, offering cosmetic, medical and/or appropriate surgical treatment of dermatological disorders.
Dr. Stein joined private practice in Dermatology in Durham in 2004 after completing her medical education at the State University of New York Health and Science Center at Brooklyn, followed by her Internal Medicine internship and Dermatology residency at the University of North Carolina.
Regional Dermatology of Durham is located at 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 102, Durham, NC 27704. The phone number for Regional Dermatology is 919-220-SKIN (7546).
“The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration is delighted to have the renowned Dr. Stein join 25 other dermatologic clinicians that are known and trusted in the Triangle area of North Carolina,” said Parker Eales, Administrator of the NCIDC. “We welcome Dr. Stein to the benefits of a clinically integrated collaboration which include higher efficiency of care, improved quality, more effective delivery, lower costs, and increased savings.”
The organization, dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, brings together a very large number of providers of dermatology care spanning the Triangle area of North Carolina. The physicians have built an organization for physicians by physicians that will allow the participating physicians to achieve the advantages of being part of a larger clinically integrated system. Member physician practices will facilitate lowering costs, all while providing high-quality care with the same hometown doctor patients have come to know and trust — all without sacrificing their independence.
The founding members of the Collaborative in addition to its large general dermatology care base, offer a broad range of dermatology specialties, from Dermatopathology to Pediatric Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery including Mohs surgery to Cosmetic Dermatology and much more.
The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative comprises 25 independent dermatology providers who serve an estimated 250,000-plus patients in the area. Formed amid increasing healthcare consolidation and value-based care models, the collaborative is intended to provide higher efficiencies and improved care at lower costs.
Parker Eales
CARY SKIN CENTER
email us here