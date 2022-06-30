Longevity Financial Club Launched at Oxford and Cambridge Club in London
Launched at the prestigious Oxford and Cambridge Club on 21 June 2022, the Longevity Financial Club was created with the support of Longevity Financial Advisors and Deep Knowledge Group to establish a forum for financial and industry professionals to discuss all the latest trends in the Longevity Financial Industry — a multi-trillion sector with massive untapped potential.
The club’s inaugural meeting featured talks and discussions on a number of topics including:
•Trends in the Longevity industry and its potential as a new asset class
•Challenges faced by pension funds and insurance companies in managing longevity risk
•Investment opportunities in private equity, venture capital and public markets
•The inevitable commoditization of Longevity and Deeptech industries
•Health as the New Wealth
•The development of innovative financial products and derivatives for investors in Longevity
Commenting on the Club launch, Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group said: “I am delighted that the topic of Longevity, and the Longevity Financial Industry in particular, is generating such significant interest here in London. I was also pleased to announce the publication of my new book, the second edition of ‘Longevity Industry 1.0 : Defining the Biggest and Most Complex Industry in Human History’, at the event. Health is actually the new wealth and the Longevity Financial Club is an ideal forum to discuss the latest industry developments, promote ethical business collaboration and learn about Practical Longevity.”
Moderated by Dominic Jennings, Head of Strategic Partnerships at the Deep Knowledge Group and Longevity Financial Advisors, the launch featured presentations by Longevity financial professionals, including Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group, Cecilia Yu, Managing Partner at Longevity.Capital and Talgat Takiev, Head of Investor Relations at Longevity Financial Advisors. They were joined by two highly-regarded experts on the Longevity risk ecosystem, Steven Baxter, Head of Longevity Innovation at Club Vita and Paul Kitson, Partner at PwC.
Paul Kitson, Partner at PwC said: “During the event, I spoke about how pension funds and insurance companies can think about managing, offsetting and mitigating their Longevity risk. Longevity is fundamental to us for helping pension funds manage the risk they are exposed to with the individuals they are providing pensions to. But more than that, it's going to be a key part of delivering good retirement income as the defined income generation comes to retirement over the next few years. Without successful ways to manage Longevity risk, they will unfortunately find themselves with a much lower income than they expected. Deep Knowledge Group is the first company to map out the entire Longevity market globally.”
The event attracted significant interest from the financial industry and investment community, with a number of investors, finance professionals and family office representatives in attendance.
One topic which was featured prominently during the event is the unprecedentedly complex nature of the Longevity industry. Several speakers commented on how the sophistication of investment strategies and products as well developments in financial infrastructure still lag far behind what is required for the sector, signalling the growing and unmet need for true financial industry innovations like a Longevity Stock Exchange.
Another issue was the disproportionately large levels of Longevity risk that financial corporations face, caused by the trend of Healthy Longevity and increasingly ageing populations. Whilst pension funds and insurance companies are increasingly aware of their position, a systemic, market-led approach to risk mitigation is still some years away from full implementation.
Dominic Jennings, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Deep Knowledge Group and Longevity Financial Advisors said: “We’re here to promote and discuss the Longevity Financial Industry, which has the potential to become the world’s newest and largest asset class. People are living longer and healthier lives. The Longevity industry as a whole is potentially a multi-trillion opportunity for investors. Our aim in creating the Longevity Financial Club is to bring together top-tier industry professionals to discuss finance and investments in Longevity, InsurTech, innovations in BioTech and Healthcare, and the longer-term implications of Longevity for pension funds and insurance companies.”
Cecilia Yu, Managing Partner at Longevity.Capital said: “At Deep Knowledge Group, we firmly believe that Longevity and DeepTech should be commoditized as new asset classes. As people live longer and healthier lives, society and financial institutions will be faced with many challenges, but we also see opportunities for forward-looking investors. We offer advisory services and financial products as well as data analytics for investors interested in the Longevity megatrend. Through our market intelligence work, we developed an index of the ‘best of the breed’ stocks in the Longevity industry, and have created a performance tracker - something that will eventually become tradable, and immediately bankable. This tracker is designed for investors in public markets. Additionally, for investors focusing on the private market, we are also setting up an SPV platform which matches investors with high-growth startups and private companies.”
A number of recent and upcoming Deep Knowledge Group projects were also announced at the Club launch, including Aging Analytics Agency’s Longevity Industry in the UK 2022 Landscape Overview; ‘Longevity Industry 1.0: Defining the Biggest and Most Complex Industry in Human History (Second Edition)’, the most recent book by Deep Knowledge Group General Partner Dmitry Kaminskiy; and Longevity Industry Journal 2022, the newly-published, first of its kind industry journal for the exponentially expanding Global Longevity Industry.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭: 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬
Longevity Financial Advisors Ltd is a niche advisory boutique focused on the Longevity Industry. Led by seasoned financial and Longevity industry professionals, the company uses advanced analytical systems built on proprietary data sets and powered by artificial intelligence to structure financial instruments and fundraise for investment vehicles. The company also provides a wide range of services including advising on acquiring, selling, partnering with or funding a business, management and strategic advice, scientific and technical due diligence.
