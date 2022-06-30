U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market to Show Incredible Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Atlas Copco, Caterpillar

U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market

Coherent Market Insights have recently published a U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market report 2022. This study covers the Market's complete scope, including future supply and demand scenarios, changing Market trends, significant growth potential, and an in-depth analysis of the Market's future prospects. The competitive data analysis of developing and leading Market players is included in this study. It also provides a detailed data analysis of risk factors, difficulties, and potential new Market channels.

The U.S. heavy construction equipment market was valued at US$ 68.73 Bn in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.29 % over the forecast period to reach US$ 93.68 Bn by 2027

In order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market, the report emphasises a detailed understanding of some critical factors such as entry marketing strategy, positioning, segmentation, competitive landscape, and economic forecasts, production, demands, industry dynamics, Industry-specific technology solutions, and CAGR. The research also covers the issues that are hindering market growth and the expansion tactics used by global market leaders. To evaluate the major driving factors and entry barriers, the market was also subjected to a SWOT analysis. The industry trends report's most vital information serve as an excellent resource for businesses. Other essential aspects included in the research include business profile, capacity, manufacturing rate, value, and product specifications.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Doosan Infracore, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB), Komatsu America Corp., Liebherr Group, Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Terex Corporation, Ahern Rentals, Herc Rentals Inc., and United Rentals, Inc.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market, By Type:

◦ Earthmoving & Heavy Vehicles

‣ Excavators

‣ Dumpers

‣ Trenchers

‣ Tunneling Equipment

‣ Loaders (Skid Steer & Track)

‣ Backhoes

‣ Articulated Haulers

‣ Dozer

‣ Roller

‣ Tractor

‣ Others

◦ Concrete Equipment’s

‣ Mixers

‣ Paver

‣ Concrete Pump

‣ Others

◦ Compaction Equipment

‣ Rammers

‣ Rollers

‣ Compactors

‣ Material Handling

‣ Cranes and Lifts

‣ Forklifts

‣ Telehandler

‣ Others

‣ Others (Drill, Hammers, Breakers, Generators, Sand Washers, Etc.)

U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market, By Application:

◦ Excavation & Demolition

◦ Heavy Lifting

◦ Material Handling

◦ Recycling & Waste Management

◦ Tunneling

U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market, By Sales Channel:

◦ Rental

◦ OEMs

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

The scope of the Report:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top companies in the global U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market, focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent innovations, and other variables. To estimate and validate the market size of the U.S. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment industry, as well as the size of several other dependent submarkets in the overall market, both top-down and bottom-up methodologies were utilised.

Method Of Research:

The report is prepared applying the most up-to-date primary and secondary research methodologies and technologies. To obtain data and information about the market in which they operate, our analysts use government documents, white papers, press announcements, credible investor information, financial and quarterly reports, and public and private interviews.

Table Of Content:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

▪ Research Objectives

▪ Assumptions

▪ Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

▪ Report Description

- Market Definition and Scope

▪ Executive Summary

- Market Snippet, By Type

- Market Snippet, By Application

- Market Snippet, By Region

▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

▪ Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Market Opportunities

Continue...

