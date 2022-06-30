Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for medical treatment due to rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth

Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size – USD 270 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Surge in application in agriculture sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 437.3 Million at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Near infrared spectroscopy market revenue growth is driven by steady rise in demand for specific tests and improved quality results. The technology offers various advantages and is used extensively in fields such as food, pharmacy, chemicals, and agriculture which is driving market revenue growth to a significant extent currently.Near infrared spectroscopy helps in identifying healthy and infected seeds. It can also classify the degree to which seeds are infected.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, JASCO International Co., Ltd., Horiba Ltd., and Lumex Instruments.

Some Key Highlights

In March 2020, trinamiX GmbH, which is a subsidiary of BASF SE, launched mobile Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy solution. The company makes spectroscopy affordable and accessible beyond laboratory and factory applications. trinamiX is providing all the features, such as precise data and material analytics, mobile and robust hardware, and excellent chemical and molecular expertise in a single handheld device.

Portable near infrared spectroscopy is powerful instrument which provides advantages for online, non-destructive or in situ analysis. These devices are cost-effective, small-sized, simpler, and robust with ergonomic design. The portable segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period.

Fourier Transform InfraRed (FT-IR) spectrometer is an instrument which acquires broadband near infrared spectra. FT-IR is used in various applications due to its improved sensitivity and speed. Fourier Transform InfraRed spectroscopy is used in chemistry, biology research fields, geology, and materials.

Emergen Research has segmented the global near infrared spectroscopy market on the basis of modality, technology, application, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Benchtop

Portable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Medical uses

Astronomical Spectroscopy

Remote Monitoring

Agriculture

Particle Measurement

Material Science

Industrial uses

Others

