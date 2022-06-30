Silicon Photonics Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 - 2027)

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 879.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.2%, Market trends –High demand from IT and Telecommunication sector.

The growing demand for high data transfer capabilities and high bandwidth are boosting the demand for the silicon photonics devices market.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Photonics Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,328.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. As there is a growing trend for connected devices and IoT in several industries, the need for the number of data points has also increased substantially. The factor driving the demand for the market is efficient power consumption usage in silicon photonics devices and increasing the bandwidth requirement for the transfer of large data. Increased funding into the sector has also propelled the growth of the market. Moreover, with a fall in the price of these devices, the demand has increased extensively in various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and defense, among others. An increase in the level of awareness in the healthcare sector, and incorporation of IT in the industry, such as refractive sensing and lab-on-chip solutions, have also boosted market demand.

The Global Silicon Photonics Devices Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Silicon Photonics Devices industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Silicon Photonics Devices market along with crucial statistical data about the Silicon Photonics Devices market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, Physik Instrumente (PI) and FormFactor join in MeasureOne partnership to advance silicon photonics devices test and measurement development. MeasureOne is focused on delivering performance-validated and integrated solutions to address user’s test and measurement applications.

Fiber optics have changed the world of network communication since its inception. Fiber optic cables are used to transmit a large amount of data at high speed. The technology is used in the internet cable, and as compared to copper wires, these are lighter, less bulky, and more flexible and can carry more data.

Photo detectors are used in a range of devices, from automated supermarket doors to VCR remote controls and receivers on TV. It is also used in enormous arrays used by astronomers to detect radiation from the universe. Multiple uses of the devices create a high demand for the product, and the segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

Fiber-based optical wires are used in data centers to provide point-to-point links that enable inter-rack, high-bandwidth data communications. Optical technology is used on a different level of the data center architecture to enable different varieties of transparent network or all-optical networking schemes.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing strong growth in data centers, consumer electronics manufacturers, and transport networks. The ever-growing telecommunication sector in the developing countries is also propelling the demand for silicon photonic devices in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Broadcom Limited, Acacia Communications, Inc., Finisar Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K. K., Infinera Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Luxtera, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Silicon Photonics Devices Market on the basis of product, devices, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Optical Cables

Multiplexers

Optical Transceivers

Attenuators

Radio Frequency Circuit

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Photo Detector

Optical Waveguide

Optical Modulator

Optical Switches

Laser

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Silicon Photonics Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Silicon Photonics Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Silicon Photonics Devices market.

Silicon Photonics Devices Market Size Worth USD 4,328.5 Million by 2027