Coupling Agents Market to Grow at 4.2% CAGR during 2022 to 2032, Fact.MR Study

North America Is Expected To Grow Considerably During The Projected Period Due To The Rising Demand For Coupling Agents From The Building And Construction Industries In The Region

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Coupling Agents market is valued at US$ 519.4 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 812.1 Million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032. According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, global coupling agents consumption has increased at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the last half-decade.



Growing demand for coupling agents as a result of demand for improved fuel efficiency and regulatory compliance is a key factor propelling the global coupling agents market ahead. Furthermore, the growing demand for coupling agents as a result of increased use in the automotive and building and construction industries is expected to fuel the market growth throughout the analysis period.

What Factors are Propelling Coupling Agent’s Demand?

Emerging coupling agent applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries may potentially present key development opportunities for coupling agent manufacturers. Throughout the forecast period, however, the global coupling agent market is projected to be restricted by decreased demand for plastic packaging.

Automobile manufacture businesses are focusing on increasing fuel efficiency and enhancing automotive safety. The implementation of silicone elastomers in tire production makes them more fuel-efficient. OEMs now promote coupling agents to lower rolling resistance and increase the traction on wet or slippery surfaces.

Getting silica-reinforced green tires for your automobiles may enhance fuel efficiency by as much as 5%. This will assist save billions of barrels of oil every year. In addition, it will assist in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Segments Covered in the Coupling Agents Industry Survey

By Type :



Sulfur Silane

Vinyl Silane Epoxy Silane Amino Silane Other Types





By Application :



Rubber & Plastics

Fiber Treatment Adhesive & Sealants Paints & Coatings Other Applications





By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Winning Strategy

Growing industry demand for high-performance and eco-friendly materials in the electrical and automotive industries, among others, is one of the primary factors contributing to market expansion worldwide. High-car safety concerns and increasing corporate emphasis on fuel-efficient engines have also projected will provide boost the coupling agents market.

Automotive markets are demonstrating an increase of interest in green tires. Continued product improvements and rising applications of the coupling agent elements in various industries will increase opportunities for revenue growth for international market participants.

Competitive Environment

Some of the key players operating in coupling agents market include Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd., Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., WD Silicone Company Limited, Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd., and Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd., Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd., and Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd. Industry actors have employed a range of strategies to stay ahead of the competition and expand their market presence, including mergers, acquisitions, alliances, and new product development, among others.



Key players in the Coupling Agents Market

Evonik Industries,

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.,

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC,

Dowdupont,

Wacker Chemie AG

Gelest Inc.

WD Silicone Company

Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Company Limited

Key Takeaways from Coupling Agents Market Study

Coupling Agents Market was valued at US$ 519.4 Mn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Coupling Agents Market revenue would increase 1.7X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 812.1 Mn in 2032.

In terms of Application, revenue through Adhesive & Sealants is expected to grow at the highest projected CAGR of over 3.9%.

In terms of Types of Coupling Agents, Sulfur Silane accounted for the highest CAGR of 4.1% during 2017-21.

US stands as the dominant market in the Coupling Agents Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 98.2 Mn.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

