Premier Kia Sells Electric Vehicles in Hamden, CT. The 2022 Kia EV6 is an excellent solution to rising gas prices, with a 300-mile range on a single charge.BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Kia is pleased to announce that they sell electric vehicles in Hamden, CT to ensure everyone can access reliable, eco-friendly cars. The 2022 Kia EV6 is an excellent solution to rising gas prices, with a 300-mile range on a single charge.
The Kia EV6 is scheduled to launch in January and will be available at Premier Kia. The electric vehicles include fantastic features to make driving safer and more enjoyable, including infotainment technology, highway driving assist, blind-spot view monitoring, surround-view monitoring, 400v and 800v charging options, and augmented reality heads-up displays. The five-passenger vehicle features a sleek, modern design and comes with a 10-year battery warranty for peace of mind.
Premier Kia is proud to sell electric vehicles in Hamden, CT to help save the environment with more eco-friendly cars. The Kia brand is dedicated to providing customers with a high level of service and access to the latest vehicles on the market. Reservations are now available through the dealership.
Anyone interested in learning about available electric vehicles in Hamden, CT can find out more by visiting the Premier Kia website or calling 1-888-372-9696.
About Premier Kia: Premier Kia offers a complete selection of Kia models to help customers find the ideal vehicle to meet their needs. Their team helps individuals find the right car and secure the necessary financing to drive off the lot in a new car. The dealership even services the cars they sell to give customers further peace of mind.
