Application Processor Market is Likely to Expand to US$ 53 Billion by 2032 | FMI

Application Processor Market 2022 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global application processor market was valued at US$ 26.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow by 6.6 percent year on year to US$ 27.93 billion in 2022. Because of smartphone adoption and technological advancements, the market is expected to grow to US$ 53 billion by 2032. In 2021, the top five smartphone Application Processor revenue share rankings will be held by Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung LSI.
An application processor is a system on chip processor which has been in the market to support applications in operating system environments. The application processor have components like memory controller, graphics processing unit, and multimedia decoding units for the mobile environments and similarly other components for other environments.
Recently it has been observed that the mobile phones application processor combine both SoC and SiP technology where the main processor comprises of a array of functions from CPU, GPU, static RAM, and analog interface blocks.
Application Processor Market: Drivers and Challenges
There are many factors driving the market for application processor, from which one of the major factor is the high adoption of application processors in the industries like consumer electronics specifically in the wearable devices and also in other industries for its use in applications like automotive ADAS and the infotainment systems.
This has been the major driver for the application processor market and has led to the strong growth of the market. Also, the increase in penetration of smartphones has also increased the sales of mobile application processors which is a part of application processor market. This has also been a driving factor for the application processor market and has led to the fast growth of the market.
Some of the restraint for application processor market have been related to the development of application processors in the market. There have been problems regarding the development of the application processor which needs skilled personals for its development.
This has been a restraining factor for the application processor market as the processors take time to reach the end user which slows down the process cycle of the application process market leading to slow growth.
Application Processor Market: Key Players
Some of the key players of Application Processor market are: Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, NVIDIA Corporation, Renesas Mobile Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Broadcom Corporation, Allwinner Technology, and HiSilicon Technologies among others.
Application Processor Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, application processor market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America application processor market is seen to be leading in terms of value with U.S. application processor being the most attractive market.
Also, the application processor market in Japan and Western Europe is expected to be growing at the fastest rates due to the presence of tier-1 manufacturers in the region and increase in the number of smartphone users enabled with mobile application processors in the region.
Application processor market in Western Europe and North America is expected to be followed by China and Japan application processor market. Also, as most of the application processor manufacturers are set up in North America and Western Europe and the major ones in Japan, the application processor market is expected to gain traction in the region throughout the forecast period.
The reason for the sustained traction in the regions is also due to the presence of less or almost no manufacturers in the other regions for the application processor market. Application processor market in North America, Japan, China and Western Europe is expected to account for more than 65% of the total application processor market.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on
Application Processor Market Segments
Application Processor Market Dynamics
Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 - 2017
Application Processor Market Size & Forecast 2018 To 2028
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Application Processor Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Application Processor Market Value Chain
Application Processor Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Application Processor Market includes
North America Market
Latin America Market
Western Europe Market
Germany
Eastern Europe Market
Rest of Eastern Europe
Application Processor Market: Segmentation
The application processor market can be segmented into various segments but as per the market analysis the market for application processor is most suitably segmented by device type, core type, industry, and region.
On the basis of device type the application processor market can be divided into;
Mobile Phones
PC Tablets
Smart Wearables
Automotive ADAS & Infotainment Systems
On the basis of core type the application processor market can be divided into;
Single-core
Dual-core
Quad-core
Hexa-core
Octa-core
On the basis of industry the application processor market can be divided into;
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
