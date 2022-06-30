Edge Analytics Market High demand, Future Trends, Analysis and Trends from the APAC region | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for real-time intelligence on network devices and the rising government initiatives in Information is driving the demand for the market.

Edge Analytics Market Size – USD 4.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 31.3 %, Market Trends – The rise in the implementation of connected devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Edge Analytics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 33.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing demand for real-time intelligence on network devices, the global Edge Analytics market is forecasted to grow significantly over the forecasted period. Besides, the rising government initiatives in Information and Communication Technology are anticipated to further fuel the market growth in the forecast timeline. Moreover, the rise in the implementation of connected devices is likely to drive the market growth shortly. IoT devices' adoption is growing exponentially, generating massive volumes of data and requiring real-time data analytics.

Global Edge Analytics Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Edge Analytics Market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Edge Analytics Market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027 .

The growing demand for real-time intelligence on network devices and the rising government initiatives in Information and Communication Technology is driving the demand for the market. It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Key Highlights of Report :

In the forecast timeframe, the solution segment is expected to be the largest market with a CAGR of 31.4%. Priority optimization and decentralization of Edge analytics solutions and thereby avoided conventional techniques for collecting huge amounts of data. The paradigm is relatively recent and is closely aligned with the emergence of a viable future IoT platform.

It is expected that the Prescriptive analytics segment will lead the market. This form of Edge Analytics gives suitable guidance to an employee relying on live streaming data or instantly beginning a process, contextualizing2 live stream operations within current company criteria.

Over the forecast period, the energy & power segment is expected to dominate the market. By applying edge analytics in facilities such as hydropower stations or wind turbines, the technique can detect real-time issues and minimize production delays.

Top Companies Profiled in the Edge Analytics Market Report Include : AGT Group GmbH, CGI Group Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Apigee Corp., SAP SE, Falkonry Inc., Equinix, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, among others.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Edge Analytics Market on the basis of component, type, deployment, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services

Solution

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Cloud

On-Premises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Logistics

Entertainment

Healthcare

Defence

Telecommunication

Information Technology

Retail

BFSI

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Edge Analytics Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Edge Analytics Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

What does this Report Deliver?

Market Estimation for 20+ Countries

Customization on Segments, Regions, and Company Profiles

100+ tables, 150+ Figures

Global and Country Market Trends

Comprehensive Mapping of Industry Parameters

Attractive Investment Proposition

Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Market Participants

Market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact on the market

Market growth rate till 2030

Global and Country Market trends

Regulatory scenario, regional dynamics, and insights of leading countries in each region

Segment trends and analysis

Opportunity analysis by region and country

