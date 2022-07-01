Premier Kia Features the Kia Forte in Hamden, CT
Premier Kia offers an all-new Kia Forte in Hamden, CT. This sport sedan features a variable transmission and 2.0L I-4 engine to offer excellent gas mileage.BRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Kia is pleased to announce that they feature the all-new Kia Forte in Hamden, CT. This sport sedan features a variable transmission and 2.0L I-4 engine to offer excellent gas mileage.
Premier Kia offers fantastic deals on new Kia Forte sedans to give customers the best value. They have several variations of this vehicle on the lot, ready for individuals to test drive and purchase. Individuals who don’t see what they want can speak with a salesperson about finding a vehicle through dealership networking or order directly from the manufacturer. They aim to help find the ideal vehicle to fit customers’ needs and budget.
When customers visit Premier Kia to test drive the Kia Forte, they get knowledgeable answers to questions and explore the features to determine whether the vehicle fits their needs. The sales team can help individuals secure financing through various lenders. The dealership offers many specials to make this purchase more affordable.
Anyone interested in learning about the Kia Forte or scheduling a test drive can find out more by visiting the Premier Kia website or calling 1-888-372-9696.
About Premier Kia: Premier Kia offers a complete selection of Kia models to help customers find the ideal vehicle to meet their needs. Their team helps individuals find the right car and secure the necessary financing to drive off the lot. The dealership services the cars they sell to give customers further peace of mind.
