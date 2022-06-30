Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode Market Growing at 41.2% CAGR by 2030 – User demand is Driving Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid growth of smartphone industry and increasing need to reduce thickness of display are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode Market Size – USD 4.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.2%, Market Trends – Increasing need for fast response time to the user” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth of smartphone industry and increasing need to reduce thickness of display are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, increasing need for fast response time to the user will drive revenue growth of market. Increasing development of material science and technology has led to development of several flexible display devices. Rising use of flexible OLED technology in e-papers, electronic posters and labels, smart devices, and televisions are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes have also resulted in a rapid increase in adoption of high-end televisions, wearables, and smartphones. Furthermore, devices with flexible OLED takes less time in responding to users’ need which is further boosting demand for flexible OLED. For instance, an OLED can theoretically have less than a 0.01-ms response time enabling a refresh rate of up to 100,000 Hz whereas LCDs are capable of between 1 and 16 ms response times leading to a refresh rate of 60 to 480 Hz. Moreover, flexible OLED also causes less eyes irritation as compared to other conventional displays. Increasing need for faster and more convenient experience combined with improved safety for users is expected to propel market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1002

The key companies studied in the report are:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corporation, Japan Display, Inc., OSRAM GmbH, and Pioneer Corporation

However, increasing susceptibility to wear and tear and rising risk of water damage is expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. When pressure is applied to thin film of the display, lowers its efficiency or brightness, and sometimes even results in breaking down devices which will hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period. Additionally, organic material in flexible OLED is prone to burn-in effect due to excessive usage, which results in degraded colors, as well as displays get easily damaged by water affecting lifespan of device which is also expected to hamper market revenue growth going ahead.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode market landscape.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) segment is expected to account for a larger revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increasing need for better viewing angles and faster refresh rate for smoother interaction

Curved display segment is expected to register significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need for wide field of view that causes less eye irritation

Smartphones segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need for better contrast ratio and improved brightness consistency

Consumer electronics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period due to increasing need for thinner, lighter, and more flexible devices, as well as improved image quality

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players providing flexible OLED such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corporation, and Japan Display, Inc., among others in countries in the region

In August 2021, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. launched two new foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. These devices feature a sleek, pocketable design with improved camera features and a bigger display for multitasking. The new folding technology will improve user experience along with increasing convenience and flexibility.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1002

Emergen Research has segmented global flexible OLED market on the basis of technology, flexibility type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED)

Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED)

Flexibility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Curved Display

Foldable Display

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Lighting

Smart Phones

Television

Monitor

Wearables

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Sports and Entertainment

Others

To know more about the report, click @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-organic-light-emitting-diode-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2030

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1002

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.