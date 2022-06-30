Strategies For Global ISO Tank Container Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

ISO Tank Container Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘ISO Tank Container Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ISO tank container market size is expected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2021 to $1.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The global ISO tank containers market size is expected to grow to $1.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The growing petrochemical industry is expected to propel the growth of the ISO tank containers market in the forecast period.

The ISO tank container market consists of sales of tank containers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing intermodal ISO tank containers for transporting liquid products. The ISO tank container is designed and manufactured as per the guidelines defined by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO). The ISO tank containers are suitable for different modes of transportation and can transport both hazardous and non-hazardous products.

Global ISO Tank Container Market Trends

Usage of the internet of things (IoT) for remote monitoring of ISO tank containers is shaping the ISO tank container market. The IoT is a system of internet-connected objects that can collect and transfer data over a wireless network without human intervention. Many companies operating in the ISO tank container sector are increasingly partnering with companies offering IoT software.

Global ISO Tank Container Market Segments

The global ISO tank container market is segmented:

By Container Type: Dry Container, Thermal and Refrigerated Container, Tank Container, Open Top Container, Insulated Container, Flat Rack Container, Others

By Transport Mode: Road, Rail, Marine

By Application: Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas, Others

By Geography: The global ISO tank container market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

ISO Tank Container Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ISO tank container global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and ISO tank container market growth, ISO tank container global market share, ISO tank container global market segments and geographies, ISO tank container market players, ISO tank container global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ISO tank container global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s ISO Tank Container Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd, Nantong Tank Container CO. Ltd, CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, Singamas Container, Welfit Oddy, Danteco Industries BV, Bewellcn Shanghai, Chart Industries Inc, Corban Energy Group, and Cryeng Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

