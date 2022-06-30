Delivery Drone Services Market Growth Rate To Reach 49% With Increased Demand For Contactless Deliveries

Delivery Drone Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Delivery Drone Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased demand for contactless deliveries is predicted to drive demand for the delivery drone services market. Contactless delivery is a new delivery model that gained popularity due to the strict social distancing regulations implemented by governments across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this scenario, a delivery drone places an order outside the customer’s doorstep to eliminate any kind of physical interaction. According to a recent survey by GetApp, a Spain-based independent business applications marketplace with a strong focus on SaaS and cloud-based app, in the year 2021, out of 1,000 U.S. consumers, 65% of customers say that contactless services align with their current health and safety priorities. Thus, contactless experiences are increasingly important for a positive customer experience. Therefore, increased demand for contactless deliveries is driving the delivery drone services industry growth.

The global delivery drone services market size is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2020 to $8.23 billion in 2025 at a rate of 48.6 %. The global delivery drone services market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.7% from 2025 and reach $52.20 billion in 2030.

According to the delivery drone services market overview, the development of drone models for the delivery of vaccines amid the COVID pandemic is a key trend in the market. Drones are used to deliver essentials to places within geographical challenging areas. Drones can be used to deliver vital life-saving medications and take blood samples. This technology can also be employed in critical situations. This technology has the potential to be a game-changer in solving the issues of health care delivery, particularly in hard-to-reach terrains.

Major players covered in the global delivery drone services industry are Deutsche Post DHL Group, Zipline, United Parcel Service Inc., Matternet, Inc, Wing Aviation LLC.

TBRC’s delivery drone services market research report is segmented by package size into less than 2 kg, 2 kg to 5 kg, more than 5 kg, by range into less than or equal to 25 kms, more than 25 kms, by application into e-commerce, medical aids, food delivery, others,

Delivery Drone Services Market 2022 – By Package Size (Less than 2 kg, 2 kg to 5 kg, More than 5 kg), By Range (Less than or equal to 25 kms, More than 25 kms), By Application (E-Commerce, Medical Aids, Food Delivery, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a delivery drone services market overview, forecast delivery drone services market size and growth for the whole market, delivery drone services market segments, geographies, delivery drone services market trends, delivery drone services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

