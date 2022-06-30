Global Food Emulsifiers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the food emulsifiers market size is expected to grow from $2.99 billion in 2021 to $3.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The global food emulsifier market size is expected to grow to $4.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The increasing demand for packaged and convenience food across the globe is significantly contributing to the growth of the food emulsification market.

The food emulsifiers market consists of sales of food emulsifier products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is used as surface-active agents that act as a boundary between two insoluble fluids, such as water and oil, enabling them to be blended into stable emulsions. Food emulsifiers are added in bread, salad, dressings, sauces, ice creams, puddings, and various other food items to reduce stickiness, control crystallization, and prevent separation.

Global Food Emulsifiers Market Trends

Food emulsifier manufacturers are using clear emulsion technology for safe and allergen-free emulsification of food products including beverages, nootropics, edibles, nutraceuticals, and topical. Clear emulsion technology features multiple benefits for food product developers including stability, safety, bioavailability, homogeneity, seamless integration, and others.

Global Food Emulsifiers Market Segments

The global food emulsifiers market is segmented:

By Type: Lecithin, Monoglyceride, Diglyceride, and Derivatives, Sorbitan Ester, Polyglycerol Ester, Others

By Nature: Natural, Synthetic

By Form: Fine Powder, Hydrate

By Application: Dairy and Frozen Products, Bakery, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Beverage, Confectionery, Others

By Geography: The global food emulsifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food emulsifiers global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and food emulsifiers global market growth, food emulsifiers global market share, food emulsifiers global market segments and geographies, food emulsifiers market players, food emulsifiers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The food emulsifiers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Dupont Nutrition And Biosciences, Palsgaard A/S, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Cargill, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group Inc., Tate & Lyle, Corbion N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., BASF SE, Puratos Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Beldem S.A., Lecico GmbH, Lasenor Emul, S.L., and ABITEC Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

