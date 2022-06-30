How Is The Dairy Alternatives Market Impacted By The Improvements In Temperature-Controlled Transport?

Dairy Alternatives Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Dairy Alternatives Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The various improvements in temperature-controlled transport is also expected to act as a driver for the diary alternatives market in the forecast period. Temperature-controlled transport options give modern businesses the flexibility and confidence to develop global supply chains for temperature-sensitive perishable goods such as dairy alternatives. According to the dairy alternatives market research report, the improvement in cold chains through automation, information tracking, predictive analytics and others allows diary alterative companies to transport their products across the globe without risk of spoilage or damage, which allows companies to increase geographical footprint and reach more consumers, thus driving the market.

Many companies are coming up with new dairy alternative products which is a key trend shaping the dairy alternatives market outlook. These include making use of a number of plant-based alternatives for the introduction of new and innovative alternatives to milk-based products that are sustainable and healthy. Companies such as Nestle and Take Two Foods are offering innovative products such as non-dairy products made from barley, oats, yellow peas and banana. For instance, in 2020, Take Two Foods, Portland has introduced non-dairy milk products from upcycled spent barley. The new barley milk contains 5 to 8 grams of plant protein and 50% more calcium than dairy milk.

The global dairy alternatives market size is expected to grow from $10.66 billion in 2020 to $16.01 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.5%. The global dairy alternatives market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 and reach $23.01 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global dairy alternatives industry are Danone S.A., Blue Diamond Growers, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Oatly Group AB, Vitasoy International Holdings.

TBRC’s dairy alternatives market segmentation is divided by product type into non-dairy milk, butter, cheese, yogurts, ice cream, others, by source into almond, soy, oats, hemp, coconut, rice, other sources, by distribution channel into supermarkets, health food stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, online stores, other distribution channels.

Dairy Alternatives Market 2022 – By Product Type (Non-Dairy Milk, Butter, Cheese, Yogurts, Ice Cream), By Source (Almond, Soy, Oats, Hemp, Coconut, Rice), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Stores), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a dairy alternatives market overview, forecast dairy alternatives market size and growth for the whole market, dairy alternatives market segments, geographies, dairy alternatives market trends, dairy alternatives global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

