Strategies For Global Autonomous Ships Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Ships Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Ships Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous ships market size is expected to grow from $6.46 billion in 2021 to $6.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The global autonomous ship market size is expected to grow to $8.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Increasing marine accidents caused by human errors lead to high financial losses which are predicted to act as a major driver for the autonomous ships market growth.

The autonomous ships market consists of sales of autonomous ships and related services. The autonomous ship is also known as crewless watercraft piloted by artificial intelligence (AI) without human interference. These ships are unmanned and function autonomously as a type of seafaring drone. Autonomous ships work on artificial intelligence technology and sensors which include lidar, radar, high definition cameras, sonar, and thermal imaging.

Global Autonomous Ships Market Trends

Major companies undertaking various strategic initiatives like the development of fully autonomous ships, which is likely to be a major trend driving the growth of the autonomous ships industry.

Global Autonomous Ships Market Segments

The global autonomous ships market is segmented:

By Autonomy: Fully Autonomous, Remote Operations, Partial Autonomous

By End-User: Commercial, Defense

By Propulsion Type: Fully Electric, Hybrid

By Fuel Type: Carbon Neutral Fuels, LNG, Electric, and Heavy Fuel Oil/Marine Engine Fuel

By Geography: The global autonomous ships market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Autonomous Ships Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides autonomous ships global market overviews, autonomous ships market analysis and autonomous ships global market forecast market size and growth, autonomous ships global market share, autonomous ships market segments and geographies, autonomous ships market players, autonomous ships global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The autonomous ships industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Autonomous Ships Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: General Electric, DNV GL, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Kongsberg Gruppen AS, NYK Line, Mitsui E&S Holdings Co Ltd, Wärtsilä Corporation, DSME Co. Ltd, Vigor Industrial LL, and Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

