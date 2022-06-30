Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market size is expected to grow to $0.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. An increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market growth.

Want to learn more on the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2454&type=smp

The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market consists of the sale of veterinary patient monitoring equipment which is used to monitor animals' respiration, blood pressure, and other vital signs. Veterinary patient monitoring equipment is used to monitor the animals to detect diseases at early stages to prevent any risks. The veterinary patient monitoring equipment industry includes companies that manufacture monitoring devices to detect diseases that affect animals.

Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Trends

According to the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market research, veterinarians and pet or cattle owners are shifting to wearable technology to keep track of animal behavior. Wearable technology is smart electronic devices that are worn on the body or integrated with clothing or accessories and monitor body temperature, behavior, and movement. These wearable monitoring devices provide timely insights regarding the overall health of the animal and help the veterinarian to provide an appropriate diagnosis to the animal. For instance, Vetrax, a wearable sensor worn on a dog’s collar, enables clinicians and pet owners to monitor aspects of an animal’s behavior when they are unsupervised. According to a report by Veterinary Practice News, 83% of pet owners are satisfied with the use of wearable technology and 68% are finding it an effective way of monitoring the weight and diabetes of their pets.

Global Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segments

The global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Others

By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Research Centers

By Animal: Small Companion Animals, Large Companion Animals, Wild Animals, Zoo Animals, Aquatic Animals, Exotic Animals

By Geography: The global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-patient-monitoring-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary patient monitoring equipment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary patient monitoring equipment market, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market share, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market segments and geographies, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market players, veterinary patient monitoring equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary patient monitoring equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Smiths Group plc, Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, DRE Veterinary, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Midmark Corporation, Medtronic plc., Jorgensen Laboratories, Vetland Medical Sales and Services LLC, Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Mila International Inc., and Mindray Medical International Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Veterinary Services, Veterinary Medical Equipment, Animal Medicine), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), By Animal Type (Dogs and Cats, Horses, Ruminants, Swine, Poultry) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-healthcare-global-market-report

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Consultation, Surgery, Medicine), By Animal Type (Farm Animals, Companion Animals), By End User (Animal Care, Animal Rescue) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-hospitals-and-veterinary-clinics-global-market-report

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Standalone Anesthesia Machines, Portable Anesthesia Machines), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Emergency Service Centres, Veterinary Homecare Settings), By Animal Type (Small, Large) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-anesthesia-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC