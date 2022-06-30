Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,549 in the last 365 days.

Morocco to Celebrate Eid Al-Adha on Sunday, July 10 - Ministry

Morocco to Celebrate Eid Al-Adha on Sunday, July 10 - Ministry

MOROCCO, June 30 - Dhu al-Hijjah 1st, 1443 A.H. corresponds to Friday, July 01, 2022 and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, the Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the crescent moon announcing the month of Dhu al-Hijjah of 1443 A.H. was not observed on Wednesday evening (June 29).

Therefore, the month of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1443 AH will have 30 days and the 1st Dhu al-Hijjah will be on Friday, July 01, 2022, and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Dhu Al Hijja 1443 corresponding to July 10, 2022.

May God shower in this blessed month HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, protector of the Nation and religion, may God assist Him, with His blessing, His favors and His benefits, and renew such occasions for the Sovereign in glory and for HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and all the members of the Illustrious Royal Family in well-being and for the Moroccan people and the Islamic Ummah in progress and prosperity, concludes the statement.

MAP 29 June 2022

You just read:

Morocco to Celebrate Eid Al-Adha on Sunday, July 10 - Ministry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.