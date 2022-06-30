Morocco to Celebrate Eid Al-Adha on Sunday, July 10 - Ministry

MOROCCO, June 30 - Dhu al-Hijjah 1st, 1443 A.H. corresponds to Friday, July 01, 2022 and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, the Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the crescent moon announcing the month of Dhu al-Hijjah of 1443 A.H. was not observed on Wednesday evening (June 29).

Therefore, the month of Dhu al-Qi'dah 1443 AH will have 30 days and the 1st Dhu al-Hijjah will be on Friday, July 01, 2022, and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Dhu Al Hijja 1443 corresponding to July 10, 2022.

May God shower in this blessed month HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, protector of the Nation and religion, may God assist Him, with His blessing, His favors and His benefits, and renew such occasions for the Sovereign in glory and for HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and all the members of the Illustrious Royal Family in well-being and for the Moroccan people and the Islamic Ummah in progress and prosperity, concludes the statement.

MAP 29 June 2022