MEPs Call on EU to Support Morocco, 'Credible and Reliable' Country in Fighting Illegal Immigration

MOROCCO, June 30 - MEPs have called on the European Union to support the humane migration policy of Morocco, which is a "credible and reliable" country in the fight against mafia illegal immigration networks.

Reacting to the latest attempt of grouped assault of illegal migrants, from sub-Saharan African countries, against the metal fence at the level of the province of Nador, using unprecedented violence, the European parliamentarians stressed the imperative to help Morocco to face these international mafias that do not back down from anything.

"Morocco is a strategic partner for the EU. The main culprits of the tragedy that occurred in Mellila and the unfortunate loss of life are the international mafias, which organize these violent attacks,'' said MEP Petar Vitanov.

Advocating for the support of the Kingdom's efforts, the MEP Tomáš Zdechovský, meanwhile, stressed that "the massive jump of 2000 sub-Saharan migrants at the Spanish border is another proof that Morocco is a credible partner of the European Union, which also suffers from the migratory pressure".

Vice-president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) in the European Parliament, Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, called for support for Morocco's "humane migration policy in Africa".

We should support Morocco as the main strategic and reliable partner of the EU to fight trafficking, mafias and control irregular migration," he tweeted.

Since the attempted group assault on the metal fence in the province of Nador, causing a huge stampede and fatal falls from the top of the fence, several voices in Europe have called to support Morocco's action, which fully assumes its responsibilities in migration management, to protect its borders and curb the influx of illegal immigrants.

The latest reaction is that of president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, who pleaded for the support of Morocco, which is suffering the consequences of the phenomenon of illegal immigration.

“Morocco, as a country of transit, suffers from the illegal migration problem, and we should help it to manage the mafias of human trafficking and to control the migratory flows'', he said on the radio ''Cadena Ser''.

MAP 29 June 2022