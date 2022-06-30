Increasing Ethical Concerns To Boost The Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Growth At Rate 12%

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative animal testing technologies are increasingly adopted by the end-use industries due to the pressure from animal rights organizations such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), and Cruelty-Free International to treat animals ethically. These animal rights’ organizations are protesting and conducting media campaigns to stop animal physiological distress and suffering use to testing for research on drugs, cosmetic products, chemicals, and food ingredients. These organizations are working closely with government agencies, educational institutions, and end-use industries to provide funding for developing alternative technologies. Therefore, ethical concerns on animal experiments are creating new legislation in various countries thereby driving the non-animal alternatives testing market growth.

The global non-animal alternatives testing market size is expected to grow from $1.57 billion in 2020 to $2.31 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.1%. The global non-animal alternatives testing market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2025 and reach $4.07 billion in 2030.

The use of 3D-printed organs is one of the important non-animal alternatives testing market trends. 3D-printed organs involve a fusion between tissue engineering and 3D printing. The 3D-printing techniques are used to create tissue-like structures from biomaterials and cells which are then cultured in a microfluidic system. These have the potential to test drugs on human tissues grown in 3D structures bioprinted with materials compatible with the in-vitro conditions. With these organs, the researchers can test drugs and therapies in the human body without animal testing. For instance, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine’s researchers constructed miniature lungs and colons using 3D printers to create pinhead-sized replicas of human organs to test drugs for COVID-19.

Major players covered in the global non-animal alternatives testing industry are Cyprotex, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., MatTek Corporation, Emulate, Inc, BioIVT.

TBRC’s non-animal alternatives testing market analysis report is segmented by technology into cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, omics technology, other technologies, by method into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, ex-vivo, by end-users into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products, diagnostics, chemicals industry, food & beverage industry, other end users.

