Dr. William Clark explores "New Horizons in Life, Art & Poetry," appreciates beauty of "Faces & Braces"

World renowned Orthodontist shares his passion for Arts, Beauty and Poetry.

SCOTLAND, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned orthodontist Dr. William Clark bares his artistic side with his works that explore more aesthetic subjects. With "New Horizons in Life, Art & Poetry" he shares his passion for the arts, including his experiences in various fields. And with "Faces & Braces" he shows readers how to appreciate the beauty of brilliant smiles and how these can be cultivated.

In "New Horizons in Life, Art & Poetry" Clark shares his personal experiences in drawing, painting, poetry and prose while observing the human condition in contemporary society. These ruminations were brought about by the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he contemplated on the issues and reflected upon his experiences with art. In the 1980s, Clark underwent a correspondence course on drawing and painting by the Paris ABC School of Art. Recently, at the age of 83, he revisited his earlier artistic experiences, along with the prose and poetry he wrote 60 years ago. With his work, he revisits his past as well as mulls upon the human condition while giving readers a dose of humor and homespun philosophy.

"I enjoyed a trip down memory lane, visiting my past experiences in art, poetry, and prose, and as the plot developed, adding an updated account based on a lifetime of mature experience. It almost felt as if we were writing the book as three authors, first as a young man writing poetry about life and love, then middle aged, discovering art. Finally, in my eighties, it has been most enjoyable to relive some of my experiences in life by looking back through rose tinted spectacles, it has been an interesting journey!" Clark says.

With "Faces & Braces" he shows readers how to improve their image and prospects in life by gaining a smile they can be confident with. He brings up the benefits of dental applications, enumerating the various types of braces and procedures, and how these can enhance appearances. These include methods that he himself devised in order to help patients meet their aesthetic goals and regain their confidence and self-esteem.

About the Author
Dr. William Clark is a world famous orthodontist. He founded the first full-time orthodontic practice in Scotland in 1965 and developed innovations in orthodontics and treatments to improve patients' appearances and prospects in life.

