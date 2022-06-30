Greece: 2000 citizens of Piraeus were informed of side effects of drugs, on International Day Against Drug Abuse

Volunteer in Piraeus (Greece) distributing information on the effects of drugs

PIRAEUS, GREECE, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on 26 June, since 1989.

“Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises”

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. And each year, individuals like yourself, entire communities, and various organizations all over the world join in to observe World Drug Day to help raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs pose to society.

"Together, we can tackle the world drug problem!", says the website of the UNODC.

In joining this call, on Sunday, June 26, the Volunteers of the INITIATIVE OF CITIZENS FOR A GREECE WITHOUT DRUGS were in Akti Moutsopoulou street in Piraeus and distributed over 2000 booklets to passers-by, a Greek press release said.

Sia Tragoudi, President of this NGO said that "The response of the people was excellent and they all encouraged our Volunteers to continue their action, in accordance with the message of the group, 'To reach our young people, informing them about the TRUTH ABOUT DRUGS, before the traffickers approach them'."

The INITIATIVE OF CITIZENS FOR A GREECE WITHOUT DRUGS, founded in 2016, has a longer story of action that was renewed in and since then the Volunteers have distributed hundreds of thousands of information leaflets, promoting the TRUE data on Drugs, so that young people can make the right decisions and stay away from addictive substances.

The materials they use are provided by the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, California, with a focus on the elimination of drug and alcohol abuse and its resulting criminality. Founded in October 2006, it is supported by the Church of Scientology (whose doctrine was developed by L. Ron Hubbard) and many of its parishioners, in cooperation with people from many other religions.

History of World Drug Day

Through Resolution 42/112 of 7 December 1987, the General Assembly decided to observe 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Supported each year by individuals, communities, and various organizations all over the world, this global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.



Δείτε παρακάτω το πρωτότυπο δελτίο τύπου στα ελληνικά.

ΠΡΩΤΟΒΟΥΛΙΑ ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΜΙΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΝΑΡΚΩΤΙΚΑ

26 Ιουνίου: Διεθνής ημέρα Κατά των Ναρκωτικών

Την Κυριακή 26 Ιουνίου, οι Εθελοντές της ΠΡΩΤΟΒΟΥΛΙΑΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΜΙΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΝΑΡΚΩΤΙΚΑ έδωσαν το παρόν στην Ακτή Μουτσοπούλου στον Πειραιά και μοίρασαν πάνω από 2000 βιβλιαράκια στους περαστικούς.

Η ανταπόκριση του κόσμου ήταν εξαιρετική και όλοι παρότρυναν τους Εθελοντές μας να συνεχίσουν τη δράση τους, συμφωνώντας με το μήνυμα της ομάδας, «να προσεγγίσουμε τους νέους μας , ενημερώνοντας σχετικά με την ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΝΑΡΚΩΤΙΚΑ, πριν τους πλησιάσουν οι έμποροι».

Η ΠΡΩΤΟΒΟΥΛΙΑ ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΜΙΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΧΩΡΙΣ ΝΑΡΚΩΤΙΚΑ ιδρύθηκε το 2016 και από τότε οι Εθελοντές έχουν μοιράσει εκατοντάδες χιλιάδες ενημερωτικά βιβλιαράκια , προωθώντας τα ΑΛΗΘΙΝΑ δεδομένα για τα Ναρκωτικά, έτσι ώστε οι νέοι να πάρουν τις σωστές αποφάσεις και να μείνουν μακριά από τις εξαρτησιογόνες ουσίες.

Το Πρόγραμμα πρόληψης κατά των Ναρκωτικών υποστηρίζεται από την Scientology Διεθνώς

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επισκεφθείτε την επίσημη ιστοσελίδα μας https://www.notodrugs.gr/