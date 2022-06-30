The full name of LCOS is Liquid Crystal On Silicon. The LCOS panel uses the CMOS chip as the circuit substrate and the reflective layer.

NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- How is LCOS Projection Technology?LCOS technology:The full name of LCOS is Liquid Crystal On Silicon. The basic principle of this technology is similar to that of LCD technology, but the projection of light is controlled by the LCOS panel. The LCOS panel uses the CMOS chip as the circuit substrate and the reflective layer. The liquid crystal is injected between the CMOS integrated circuit chip and the transparent glass substrate. The CMOS chip is ground and polished as a reflector. Reflected from the chip surface after dimming.LCOS projector advantages:1. LCOS uses a silicon wafer CMOS substrate. Because of the substrate material of single crystal silicon, it has a good electron mobility, and it is easy to achieve a high-resolution panel;2. LCOS is a reflective technology, so the light rate can be increased to 40%, which can reduce power consumption and produce higher brightness;3. The LCOS optical engine has a low cost because of the simple product parts.What is the difference between LCOS and DLP?LCOS and DLP technology, the control methods of light are different, and each has different advantages. The color of the picture projected by DLP technology is colorful and more delicate, some of the best projector for outdoor movies are DLP projectors. The picture reproduction degree presented by LCOS technology is better. In terms of cost, the cost of LCOS will be lower, but the technology is not particularly mature, while DLP technology is more mature in comparison, and the space occupancy rate of the optical path is small, which can effectively reduce the size of the device and facilitate users to carry Install and use.No matter which kind of projector you choose, projectors are gaining popularity. Many people used it for projector photography and gaming. Also, they refer to the projector screen buying guide to buy a proper screen for their projector to maximize the intrests and experience.