Population Health Management (PHM) Market 2030 | Industry Is Growing Due To Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases

Population Health Management (PHM) market was valued at USD 24.82 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.61 Billion by year 2030, at a CAGR of 13.0%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Population Health Management (PHM) Market was valued at USD 24.82 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.61 Billion by year 2030, at a CAGR of 13.0%. Growing acceptance of IT healthcare solutions for population health, an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and others and benefits of PHM tools such as remote health management, data integration, and data storage are driving the population health management market.

The population health management software combines clinical, financial, and operational data from throughout the organization and offers providers actionable analytics to assist them to improve efficiency and patient care. On 29 April 2019, Hendrick Health System, a not-for-profit healthcare provider in Abilene, Texas, expanded its relationship with Allscripts to create one single integrated clinical and financial patient record, which includes the Sunrise suite of solutions, including Sunrise Financial Manager, Sunrise Ambulatory Care, Sunrise Abstracting, Sunrise Health Information Manager, Knowledge-Based Charting, consumer/patient engagement platform FollowMyHealth, Allscripts Identity Manager, and Allscripts Patient Flow with Census Logic. The combined technology and single platform will help deliver health system physicians’ patient information across the ambulatory care continuum.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The medical industry is rapidly transforming from a paper-based system into a digitized system, which is accelerating the demand for healthcare IT services. In addition, increasing demand for solutions supporting value-based care delivery by stakeholders has resulted in a shift from Fee-for-Service (FFS) to a Value-based Payment (VBP) models

• In August 2020, Allscripts, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that it has achieved full accreditation with the Healthcare Network Accreditation Program (HNAP) for Allscripts PayerpathTM and also ePAP accreditation for ePrescribe from the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). EHNAC’s HNAP accreditation recognizes excellence in health data processing and transactions, and ensures compliance with industry-established standards and HIPAA regulations

• In January 2017, Conifer Health Solutions announced that Alameda Health System (AHS) has engaged the company to provide Value-Based Care services to support HealthPAC, a comprehensive health access program for eligible enrolees of Alameda County, California. Conifer Health will provide population health management and nurse consulting services to help the four-hospital system better serve a population of 33,000 HealthPAC members

• Population Health Management (PHM) market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific due to growing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising expenses, rocketing healthcare infrastructure and little initiatives by government to make it more digitalised

• Services segment holds the largest share valued at USD 16390.3 million in 2020 because hospitals and other care providers prefer an in-house system instead of involving third parties to assess their patient data

• Payers segment is growing at a robust CAGR of 26.3% in 2020 and is expected to continue the same during the forecasted period. Payers are third-party entities, for instance insurance carriers, who finance or reimburse the cost of health services and increasing demand for PHM software for payers is expected to propel the growth of this segment

• Europe is the second largest region with a share of 25.2% due to the high acceptance rate of Population Health Management platforms in countries such as Germany, U.K. due to high awareness among the people about the advantages of PHM, immense public-private investments toward chronic disease management, developed health care infrastructure, and high incidence of the diseases

• Web-Based segment held the largest share of the market in terms of revenue i.e., USD 10653.7 million in 2020, followed by Cloud-Based segment i.e., USD 6392.2 million attributed to the minimal software and hardware requirements for using web-based PHM solutions and increasing adoption of web-based services by healthcare providers

• North America regional segment dominated this market with a share of 50% owing to immense strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, funding by the government to focus on improving national health by tracking accurately the health of population

Key Players:

Anecova, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., Health Catalyst, i2i Systems, IBM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, and Optum, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market on the basis of product type, delivery mode, application, end user and the regional outlook:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Software

• Services

o Post-Sale and Maintenance Services

o Consulting Services

o Training and Education Services

o Implementation Services

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Web-Based

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)

• Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record

• Effectively Coordinate Care

• Patient Outreach

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Providers

• Payers

• Employers Groups

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Population Health Management (PHM) market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

