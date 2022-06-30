The Old Town Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Heather Gendreau, 39, of Old Town. She is described as a white female, 5’5”, 145 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and dark colored pants. She was last seen at around 2 p.m. on June 29.

Ms. Gendreau has memory issues. She was seen leaving with an unknown white man described at 5’11”, 230 lbs., carrying a backpack. The male has a tattoo on his right arm of a fire with a skull and a pterodactyl and also has a tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information should call 207-945-4636. Thank you for your assistance.

