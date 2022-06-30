Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on SEC's order to shut down Rappler

It is truly deplorable that this administration continues to find new ways of threatening legitimate news organizations not to exercise press freedom.

And while many registered news outfits are being crushed, unaccountable and insensitive vloggers and internet journalists have been given accreditation to cover the most important events in government. This only sows distrust and cultivates a tame coverage.

We need critical, honest, and facts-based journalism. I will always fight for freedom of the press.

Silencing important media voices like Rappler, and ABS-CBN before it, not only affects the flow of information for the day. These assaults on independent press and other perceived "threats" also chip away at our democracy.