Buying Guide on Outdoor Projector 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the popularity of the projector, more and more people choose projector as an alternative to TV. Camping with a projector has been one of the trendy things among youngsters because of projector photography.
Here is a projector buying guide for you, helping you to find the best projector for outdoor movies.
Display Technology
DLP projectors are the mainstream projectors for home use because of their low cost and portability. Single display technology is widely adopted in some entry-level multi-media projectors. The 3LCD technology is typical for the Epson projector, featuring good color performance. For outdoor movies, a portable projector with DLP display technology is preferred.
Brightness
Brightness is one of the core parameters of the projector. For outdoor projectors, the brightness should be higher than common home projectors. The brightness should be at least 3,000 ANSI lumens so that the image can be clearly seen under ambient light.
Resolution
For outdoor movies, the resolution is critical for the viewing effect. The projector should have at least 720P. Most smart projectors available on the market have a resolution of 1080P and 4K resolution.
Screen
The screen size of a projector plays a major role in the viewing effect. The screen should be within the range of 150 inches to 300 inches to build an immersive viewing effect.
System
Compared with a multimedia projector, a smart projector with a smart system brings more convenience for users. If the projector has an Android system or Android TV, then you can access movies on some streaming Apps directly without the need of downloading videos manually.
Besides, the color gamut, contrast, and smart features are also crucial for a good outdoor projector.
Jason Liu
