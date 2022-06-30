Stopgap Health is Now LegitScript Certified

An industry leader in online prescriptions has received one of the industry’s highly coveted certifications.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Stopgap Health announced today that it is now LegitScript certified.

“The LegitScript Certification is a widely-recognized stamp of approval for telehealth providers, and we are proud to receive this certification,” said Dr. Stephen Kelly, founder and spokesperson for Stopgap Health.

Kelly explained that LegitScript is the leading third-party certification expert in complex healthcare sectors, earning the trust of regulatory authorities, credit card companies, and e-commerce platforms around the world, including Visa, Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Regarding Stopgap Health, Kelly says he envisions the website as a resource for people who want to stay healthy but don’t have easy access to traditional healthcare. From med refills and lab orders to healthy lifestyle resources, Stopgap Health aims to be a home base for anyone who has fallen through the cracks of our healthcare system.

About Stopgap Health

As an emergency physician, Dr. Stephen Kelly was tired of seeing young, healthy patients come to the ER with serious diseases like acute stroke simply because they had run out of medication. Rather than wait for the healthcare system to be fixed, he decided to create an easy way for people to access their life saving medicines – even when in between doctors or insurance plans.

