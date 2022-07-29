Romantic Suspense “The Price of Peace” Releases Worldwide
New Motorcycle Romance Release From Bestselling Author ML Nystrom
What price does she have to pay to finally find her peace?”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is excited to announce the new release of Clemmons, North Carolina-based author ML Nystrom and her latest novel "The Price of Peace."
“It comes as no surprise that we found best-selling author ML Nystrom’s latest release utterly enthralling. With a dark romantic element and intense suspense, we know romance readers will be hooked by the motorcycle club ML Nystrom has created,” said Hot Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With themes of corruption and brotherhood, complete with a romance of epic proportions, readers will be held captive by the intense romantic connection.
“A glorious, intense, emotional, and completely beautiful book. ML Nystrom nails the genre every time,” says Hot Tree’s acquisitions editor, Kristin Scearce.
Book three in the bestselling Dutchmen MC series, "The Price of Peace" is the story of one woman's challenging journey to find peace in a brutal world. It's a multilayered story of survival and devotion, complete with a happily ever after that romance readers will rejoice.
"Those eyes stared into hers for a long moment. Something let go in her middle. He wouldn’t hurt her. She didn’t know why she thought that. There was nothing in his gaze that indicated compassion or pity or any other emotion. Snake eyes, some people might call them, but there was something that called to her.” - from “The Price of Peace”
About the author: Romantic suspense bestselling author ML Nystrom had stories in her head since she was a child. All sorts of stories of fantasy, romance, mystery, and anything else that captured her interest. A voracious reader, she’s spent many hours devouring books; therefore, she found it only fitting she should write a few herself.
ML has spent most of her life as a performing musician and band instrument repair technician, but that doesn’t mean she’s pigeon-holed into one mold. She’s been a university professor, belly dancer, craftsperson, soap maker, singer, rock band artist, jewelry maker, lifeguard, swim coach, and whatever else she felt like exploring. As one of her students said to her once, "Life’s too short to ignore the opportunities." She has no intention of ever stopping... so welcome to her story world. She hopes you enjoy it! Learn more at www.facebook.com/authorMLNystrom/.
