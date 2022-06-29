Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,464 in the last 365 days.

United States Hosts U.S.– EU Space Dialogue

As part of our deep ongoing collaboration on outer space issues, officials from the United States and the European Union met for the 11th U.S.-EU Space Dialogue in Washington, D.C.  Officials discussed cooperation on Earth observation and disaster response, global navigation satellite systems, spaceflight safety and space situational awareness, and opportunities for trans-Atlantic cooperation to ensure the security and long-term sustainability of outer space activities.  The United States and the European Union have a long history of space cooperation, including collaboration on applications of U.S. Global Positioning System and EU’s Galileo system and the use of Earth observation satellites to support action on climate change, a shared priority.

The United States delegation was led by Jennifer R. Littlejohn, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of State’s Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, and Eric Desautels, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance.  It included representatives from the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Interior.

The European Union delegation was led by Evi Papantoniou, Acting Director for Space in the European Commission – Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DEFIS) and Carine Claeys, the European External Action Service’s Special Envoy for Space.  It included representatives from the European Commission, European External Action Service, and the European Space Agency.

For more information, contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.

You just read:

United States Hosts U.S.– EU Space Dialogue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.