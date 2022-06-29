Administrative/Elections Assistant

Idaho Secretary of State
Pay Range: $18.00/hr + (DOE), plus full competitive state benefits
Position is open immediately until filled.
DESCRIPTION
Applicant will perform a wide variety of general office duties, data entry, to provide customer service, and related work in the administrative office. Act as a first-person contact for callers and walk-in visitors, and provide support to all Secretary of State Staff, as needed. In addition, the applicant will assist the Election Division with general election inquires or questions. Bound by obligation to maintain absolute discretion of privacy and strict confidentiality of the Office of the Secretary of state, when applicable.
Example of Duties:
- Schedule and coordinate arrangements for meeting and conferences
- Edit, compose, proofread, and format a variety of business-related documents
- Multi-line telephone answering
- Screening, channeling calls, and taking messages
- Utilize computers to create, process, and maintain a variety of documents and administrative records
- May act as a liaison between the secretary of state’s organization and other state agencies
- Verify documents for completeness, accuracy, and compliance
- Studying the laws that pertain to the office’s responsibilities
- Cross train with other staff to learn new procedures
- Any additional administrative functions, as needed
Minimum Qualifications:
- Experience using Microsoft Office Suite of programs; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
- Experience answering a multi-line telephone using knowledge of business telephone procedures and etiquette
- Experience reviewing documents for compliance
- Experience interpreting and applying regulation, policies, or services
- Ability to independently solve problems
- Ability to handle complaints and upset individuals in a business setting
- Ability to balance and coordinate multiple projects
Education Requirements:
An Associate Degree (or equivalent experience) in Political Science or Business preferred. Working in elections, a political environment or computer information systems, may be considered as equivalent experience
TO APPLY:
To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Administrative/Elections Assistant” to:
Felicisimo Dizon, SOS Elections Division Manager
[email protected]
Hiring is done without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability status.