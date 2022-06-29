Administrative/Elections Assistant

Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $18.00/hr + (DOE), plus full competitive state benefits

Position is open immediately until filled.

DESCRIPTION

Applicant will perform a wide variety of general office duties, data entry, to provide customer service, and related work in the administrative office. Act as a first-person contact for callers and walk-in visitors, and provide support to all Secretary of State Staff, as needed. In addition, the applicant will assist the Election Division with general election inquires or questions. Bound by obligation to maintain absolute discretion of privacy and strict confidentiality of the Office of the Secretary of state, when applicable.

Example of Duties:

Schedule and coordinate arrangements for meeting and conferences

Edit, compose, proofread, and format a variety of business-related documents

Multi-line telephone answering

Screening, channeling calls, and taking messages

Utilize computers to create, process, and maintain a variety of documents and administrative records

May act as a liaison between the secretary of state’s organization and other state agencies

Verify documents for completeness, accuracy, and compliance

Studying the laws that pertain to the office’s responsibilities

Cross train with other staff to learn new procedures

Any additional administrative functions, as needed

Minimum Qualifications:

Experience using Microsoft Office Suite of programs; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Experience answering a multi-line telephone using knowledge of business telephone procedures and etiquette

Experience reviewing documents for compliance

Experience interpreting and applying regulation, policies, or services

Ability to independently solve problems

Ability to handle complaints and upset individuals in a business setting

Ability to balance and coordinate multiple projects

Education Requirements:

An Associate Degree (or equivalent experience) in Political Science or Business preferred. Working in elections, a political environment or computer information systems, may be considered as equivalent experience

TO APPLY:

To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Administrative/Elections Assistant” to:

Felicisimo Dizon, SOS Elections Division Manager

[email protected]

Hiring is done without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability status.